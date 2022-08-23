Parents favored their son over their three daughters

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*

In my culture, sons are responsible for caring for their parents financially and physically once they can’t earn or carry out day-to-day activities themselves. For example, the son and his wife are to cook, clean, and buy things for his aging parents.

Since their sons would stay with their parents during old age while their daughters would be married and might have to care for their in-laws, parents tend to consider only sons ‘theirs.’

Not only does this culture affect the quality of education that parents provide daughters, but also other privileges like a better lifestyle and inheritance. In such households, daughters are often made to do household chores to be perfect wives and caretakers. They’re even asked to clean up after their brothers, who live a privileged life without any basic responsibilities like washing their own dishes or clothes.

But men who’re products of such privileged raising are mostly incapable sons and dependent on their wives.

The perfect example is that of a relative of mine (let’s call him George) who wasn’t even allowed to wash his own undergarments because he was his parent's only son. He grew up to be a handsome gentleman and would turn heads.

His father, who was well-off, owned several properties and bribed officials to get him into a college because George didn’t score enough. After the diploma, his dad started a business for him, which eventually ended up in debt. Later, George married a beautiful young woman who excelled in designing and stitching clothes. Since George couldn’t earn well himself, he didn’t stop his wife from working.

But his mother, who was used to pampering George with attention, couldn’t stand that her son wasn’t the sole breadwinner. So she tried controlling the couple’s life, which caused them to drift apart.

After George’s father passed away, George's wife asked them to move into a new house, leaving his mother alone - which, unsurprisingly, he didn’t oppose. He, his wife, and their kids have been living with her parents for years.

As time passed, George’s mother became sick and required help to get groceries, visit the doctor, read and listen, etc. Since one of George’s younger sisters lives close to the old lady, she gets by without suffering much. Also, her other two daughters drop by regularly to check on her and help her maintain the house.

Fortunately, nowadays, families have changed their attitude toward their daughters and realize the importance of treating all their children equally.



