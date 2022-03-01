'Mega iceberg' in Antarctica - One of the largest on record, released 150 billions of fresh water.

Megaberg, the sixth-largest iceberg on record, gave 150 billion tons of freshwater every day at its height of melting. It broke off from the Larsen C Ice Shelf in Antarctica in July 2017 and measured 6,000 square kilometers then. It eventually disappeared in early 2021 near South Georgia, after floating for 3.5 years. The iceberg is said to have traveled around 4000 km in its complete lifetime.

Researchers found out that this Mega iceberg released a large amount of freshwater near South Georgia during the final phase of its life before disappearing from the earth. The sudden influx of freshwater into the ocean body worried many scientists about how such a large amount of water and nutrients will affect the marine life, ecosystem, and food chain in South Georgia.

A study was conducted on the melting of this iceberg , the A68a Megaberg , using five satellites to monitor its position, shape, and volume. They discovered that the Megaberg releases water at a rate of twenty-three feet per month.

Anne Braakmann-Folgmann (glaciologist from the University of Leeds) said that “This is a huge amount of meltwater, and the next thing we want to learn is whether it had a positive or negative impact on the ecosystem around South Georgia.” Anne was also the head of the study done on this Megaberg.

From the data collected, scientists are analyzing the situation for a better understanding of the route the iceberg took and how it affects marine life and the ecosystem.

