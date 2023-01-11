Woman accuses BF of being gay for not having an affair

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

Navigating through relationships is hard, especially if you have experienced trauma in the past. Constantly being suspicious of your partner can be the after-effect of a previous partner‘s infidelity.

The unconscious fear about your partner’s loyalty can accentuate suspiciousness to keep you from getting hurt. You might do it even when your partner is just hanging out with friends or working late.

This topic was brought to light in a recent Reddit post in which a woman accused her boyfriend of being gay because he wasn’t having an affair.

The author, an unnamed man, has been together for two years. But she is still jealous and suspects he is having an affair . But her jealousy hasn’t bothered him as he isn’t social. In fact, he shares his schedule with her and has installed the Life360 app on his phone.

According to his girlfriend, women always hit on him. But he doesn’t think so because he is average looking and doesn’t mingle much with anyone.

Besides this, his girlfriend has tried several times to catfish him. She messaged him on Facebook and Instagram, but since he doesn’t accept friend requests from unknown people, he ignored her.

Then she messaged him on Reddit . He instantly recognized her and refused to fall for her trick. He later revealed that he knew she had sent the message.

Tired of her antics, he gave her his phone and allowed her to go through it. In the end , she accused him of being gay because he hadn't cheated on her. She even told her family, and now they have turned against him.

Other Redditors pointed out how absurd the author’s girlfriend was and advised him to break up.