Woman accused sister of wearing her engagement ring when she was getting proposed

Akhil A Pillai

Photo byJake PierreleeonUnsplash

Comparing oneself with another can make one feel inferior or superior. But such feelings stem from insecurity, fear, and lack of empathy and compassion. The act of comparing can also instill negative emotions like envy and low self-worth in people.

This topic was brought to light in a recent Reddit post in which a woman accused her sister of upstaging her fiance’s proposal by wearing an engagement ring.

The unnamed author, a 28-year-old woman, usually spends Christmas with her mother, stepdad, and his children. This year, their family was hosting a New Year’s party, so they had the whole family from her stepdad’s side over.

The author’s stepsister’s (Rachel) boyfriend, Matt, had asked her mom and stepdad whether he could propose to Rachel during the party, and they agreed. On the day of the party, the author, as usual, wore her engagement ring since everyone knew she was already engaged.

At the beginning of the party, everyone was eager to see her ring because they hadn’t gotten the chance to see it closely before. Throughout the party, Matt was cold towards her, and after he popped the question, relatives started comparing the rings.

The author specifically added that the comparison wasn’t rude but just normal. However, the next day, Rachel and Matt berated the author for wearing her engagement ring despite knowing Matt was going to propose. Rachel claimed the author was trying to draw attention to herself, while Matt said she put her huge ring on display to make him look inferior in front of the family.

But the author argued that she wore it simply because she was engaged!

Meanwhile, her stepdad and stepbrother took her side, saying there was no way she would have known the ring could get so much attention. Whereas her mother said, she understood why Rachel was upset. Her mom thinks that everyone actually liked the author’s engagement ring more.

As for Redditors, most of them have taken the author’s side. One of the commenters also felt that it would have created more commotion if the author chose not to wear the ring, as relatives would have gotten curious about whether she was still engaged.

# Relationships

Comments / 2

Published by

I have done Masters in History. I write interesting historical and real life stories.

N/A
2110 followers

