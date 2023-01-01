Woman leaves Christmas dinner after receiving cheap gifts in return for expensive ones

Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

Christmas holidays are all about gathering together as a family and cherishing the love they have. A part of this is exchanging gifts .

But some people tend to become demanding while receiving gifts and lay down stern conditions regarding what they want. This can negate the purpose of exchanging gifts and stress the person who is giving the gift.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a woman was forced to give her sister-in-law’s children expensive gifts while her children received cheap ones in return.

The author, an unnamed woman, shared that her sister-in-law had been talking to her husband (sister-in-law’s brother) regarding what her kids wanted as Christmas gifts. She demanded that her teenage kids need only money and not gifts or toys so that they could buy whatever they wanted.

The author was okay with the demands until her mother-in-law, sister-in-law, and her partner pressured her and ended up giving each of her sister-in-law’s three children $200. These discussions went on for the last three months, but the author had only a little talk about what her kids wanted. Her partner assured her their kids would receive something similar and encouraged her to pay.

On Christmas, the author wasn’t appreciated for giving $600 to her sister-in-law’s children. Also, her kids were given only $20 Smiggle gift cards each. So the author left the Christmas dinner with her kids and got furious at her partner.

The author explains that she understands that she should be grateful for any gift. But since she was coerced to spend so much for her sister-in-law’s kids, she felt betrayed.