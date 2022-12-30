Man refuses to give sister their grandfather's inheritance money

Photo by Alexander Mils from Pexels

Inheritance causes differences and issues in some families as members fight for more money or land or valuables. Sometimes, issues arise when one of the siblings is left out of the will. But then, the talk of who earned more inheritance with their actions might come up.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a man refuses to give his sister their grandfather’s inheritance money.

The author , an unnamed 32-year-old man, received an inheritance of $50,000 from his late grandfather. He explains that his grandfather gave him such a huge amount of inheritance because he visited the old man at least once every month. Since his grandfather spent time with him when he was home alone after deployment, the author felt it was his responsibility to visit the old man regularly.

But his grandfather held extreme views against the LGBTQ+ community and was against them. So the old man disliked the author’s sister who is a lesbian. The author resented his grandfather for this and almost cut contact several times. Meanwhile, the author’s sister cut him out of her life and even fought with the author over his regular visits.

Besides that, the author and his sister had a good relationship - till his grandfather passed away and left him a lot of money. His sister is demanding half of the total inheritance now. But the author doesn’t think she deserves it.

Many Redditors have come out in support of the author, saying his sister isn’t entitled to the money, especially because she didn’t make any effort to visit her grandfather.

