Man berates half-sister for not showing up at their dad's funeral but accepting his money

Photo by Pavel Danilyuk from Pexels

Children might develop hatred towards the infidel parent after feeling betrayed by them and for breaking the family apart. The children are affected more when infidelity is a long-time affair and the parents don’t handle it amicably. In such cases, the issue might lead to years of hostility, issues to trust, and controversial divorce.

A study conducted on children with unfaithful parents found that kids feel ashamed, develop a different attitude towards love and relationships, become unable to trust others, doubt others always lie, etc. Most importantly, they might resent and hate their cheating parents.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a man berates his half-sister for not attending their dad’s funeral but accepting his inheritance money.

The author , an unnamed man, explains that his dad was a great father to him but not his sister. His dad had an affair with the author’s mother and left his sister and mother. As they moved to another city, the author didn’t have any contact with his sister till she moved closer to him for studies. Since then, they have grown closer. But his dad didn’t meet his sister because she refused his attempts to contact her.

Recently, the author’s dad passed away. Instead of attending the funeral, his sister went out with her friends. So the author had to handle all the arrangements and paperwork all by himself, which was stressful. Their father had left the author a house and half of his savings, while the author’s sister got the other half of the savings - which she accepted.

The author clarifies that he understands his father abandoned his sister, forgot her birthdays, and wasn’t a good father to her, but he points out that she accepted his money. He feels she should have at least attended the funeral.

So he met up with her and told her his concerns . She left the restaurant crying. Now, the author wonders whether he is blinded by sorrow and doesn’t see why she did what she did.

What do you think? Was the author wrong to expect his sister to show up for their dad’s funeral?