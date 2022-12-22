Mother accuses lesbian sister of 'stealing' her baby

Photo by Singkham from Pexels

Parenting is a job that doesn’t have a day off even after emotionally drained events. At times, the parents can hire a babysitter or request a family member to step up to care for the baby while they take some time off.

But this is far from abandonment . When a parent abandons their child, they stop asking about the baby, dropping by to meet, supporting them financially, and stopping to care altogether.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a woman accused her lesbian sister of stealing her baby after she abandoned the child. The post went viral with over 3.7K upvotes and 500 comments.

The author, an unnamed woman, starts the post by saying that her sister, Jane, is the mother of a 14-month-old girl, Sara. When Jane was going through her divorce from Sara’s father, the author and her wife volunteered to be Sara’s guardians temporarily so that she would be cared for while Jane got her life together.

But Jane completely stopped being a parent after that. She wouldn’t bother to call to ask about Sara, meet her, or give her any time. The author wrote that Jane completely disappeared from Sara’s life for six months despite landing a job and getting a place to live.

When the author spoke to Jane about this, the mother defended her actions, saying she is emotionally strained or can’t afford to Uber. But the author pointed out that she could have called or texted. Despite the talk, Jane didn’t change.

So the author and her wife decided to adopt Sara legally. However, when Jane learned this, she went ballistic, accusing them of ‘stealing’ Sara. Now Jane is badmouthing the author and her wife based on their failed attempt at conceiving via IVF. Based on their history, Jane is accusing them of stealing Sara.