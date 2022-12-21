Woman refuses to let children spend Christmas with their father

Akhil A Pillai

Photo byRon Lach from Pexels

Some couples choose to have children even if they have kids from their previous relationships to strengthen their bond and celebrate their relationship. This feeling can be strong if stepchildren are in the picture, as the couple might long to have their own children.

But things can get complicated when stepparents, who can’t have children of their own, have stepchildren who don’t treat them like their parents, which can add salt to their wound.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a father demands his biological children spend more time with his wife because she can’t have children. The children’s mother strongly opposed this because the stepmother had breached boundaries before, angering her. The post went viral on the platform garnering over 9.3K upvotes and 1.2K comments.

The author of the post, an unnamed woman, starts the post by saying that she and her husband were young when they got married and had three kids back to back. But their marriage hit rock bottom, and the couple got divorced. Now the kids are 15, 14, and 13 years old.

While the author chose to stay single, her ex-husband remarried Ami.

The author’s ex-husband wasn’t around when it was his turn to have the kids due to work, and, often, Ami ended up parenting the kids. Ami would comment on how the kids were closer to the author, causing a lot of drama and tension. After a few years, her ex-husband stepped up and got another job.

Then, Ami introduced herself as the kids’ mother - infuriating the author. Even though the author got things cleared with people later, there was a lot of confusion.

Recently, they learned Ami couldn’t have children, and the author’s ex-husband is pressuring the kids to spend Christmas with them to cheer Ami. The author disagrees with letting the kids go, but her ex-husband wants them to help Ami. The author clarified Ami’s feelings were not her kids or her problem.

Many Redditors let the author know that she is right and shouldn’t force her children to do something they don’t want to. One of them also pointed out that Ami had to take responsibility for her feelings.

