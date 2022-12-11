Mom who shares a bed with her pre-teen kids claims their snuggles are the best part of the day

A mom who still shares a bed with her pre-teen kids revealed that doing so keeps their bond strong.

Photo by Mikhail Nilov from Pexel

Bernie Watkins , a 49-year-old mother, has been co-sleeping with her kids since the day they were born. Her children, 12-year-old Caden, and 10-year-old Frankie have bedrooms of their own but still prefer to share a bed with their mother.

This started when Bernie didn’t want to leave her baby alone in another room despite people warning her that she might accidentally suffocate them. But she was never concerned about that because she was a light sleeper and would know when the baby woke up. In fact, letting them sleep in her bed helped her nurse them easily.

But even as time passed and the kids grew, they continued to sleep in their mother’s king-sized bed.

Since the family doesn’t dine together , during ‘bedtime’ they cuddle and talk. Some days they light candles, play relaxing music, and talk about topics without any taboos.

In fact, the freelance copywriter said their bedtime is the best part of their day as they can snuggle with each other and chat. The mother also thinks it helps strengthen the bond between them. She also shared that even if her children argue all day long, their differences will be resolved by bedtime when they get ready to sleep, making their bond strong as well.

The mother of two revealed that was important to her and wished other people would stop making rude comments or judgments about co-sleeping .

Bernie and her children, who live in Grenada, Spain now, are actually from Childwall, Liverpool. She shared with the media that she doesn’t care what others think even if it seems unusual to them as it works for her family. But she understands that everyone has their own opinion.

The single mother doesn’t think she or her children will ever want to give up their little bedtime tradition. Their setup involves a king-sized bed, two mattresses, a double duvet for Bernie and Frankie, and a single duvet for Caden - because he tends to move away.