Events in December 2022 in New York City

December is the month with a lot of activities to engage in in New York City. Here is a list of events you can attend in this buzzing city this month.

GingerBread Lane

Visit Manhattan to be mesmerized by the world’s largest gingerbread village created by artist Jon Lovitch. It will be on display at Essex Market after Lovitch worked on it all year long. This year Lovitch will be making around 1,500 gingerbread houses with 500 each in Kansas City, Salt Lake City, and New York City.

Origami Holiday Tree

People will get to see a marvelous 13-foot-tall tree at the American Museum of Natural History. It is ornamented with more than 1,000 pieces of meticulously hand-folded paper based on the theme, “Beautiful Bugs”. Meanwhile, the Origami Holiday Tree will be featured with an upcoming insectarium in Winter 2023 as part of the museum.

Santa’s Secret

Santa’s Secret is a party hosted on the fifth floor of The Shops at Hudson Yards for enjoyment. You can see holiday-appropriate characters such as gingerbread girls, rugged lumberjacks, snow globes, burlesque acts, and cocktails. You can also enjoy the show as it runs from Thursday to Sunday between November 25th to December 31st.

The Rockefeller Christmas Tree

The Rockefeller Christmas Tree is one of the amazing attractions for locals and tourists in December. However, to see the tree in its glory, you need to visit it between 6 am and midnight. While you are there, you can also engage in the tons of festive activities happening around it.

Amaze Light Festival

Brighten your holiday mood this festival season with the biggest light shows in the country at Citi Field. This dazzling event conducted by Artistic Holiday Design, features a series of five worlds-the North Pole, the Land of Sweets, a Whimsical Forest, etc. The live shows and performances with the country’s largest animated light display can be amazing.

Some Other New York City Events For Christmas In 2022 Are:

  1. The Trust for Governors Island.
  2. Winter Wonderland.
  3. Westchester County warehouse
  4. Brooklyn Botanic Garden
  5. Classic Harbor Line
  6. Miracle pop-up bars
  7. Winter Village
  8. Dyker Heights Christmas Lights
  9. Hanukkah
  10. Frida Kahlo, The Life of an Icon
  11. Museum of Broadway
  12. Speakeasy Magick

