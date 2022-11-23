Photo by Photo by Victoria Akvarel

Playing favorites in a blended family can destroy it as it could cause sibling rivalry and hatred towards the parent who is showing favoritism. This could also cause long-term problems , like higher hostility and poor academic performance, in the less favored child.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a man refuses to treat his biological children and stepchildren equally.

Man favors biological children over stepchildren and doesn't spend any money on them

The author starts the post by saying that his father was absent from his and his brother, Luke’s, life. Since their mother was a minimum-wage worker, they didn’t have a lot of money.

However, when the author turned 10, his mother remarried his stepfather, who earned well. Despite that, the author’s and Luke’s life didn’t change much because their stepfather refused to spend any money on them. He openly favored his biological children and got them gifts, took them on vacations, etc., while completely avoiding the author and Luke.

In fact, the author and Luke had to share a room while their stepfather’s children got separate rooms. Even though there was a guest house, their stepfather insisted they share because he was contributing more towards the rent than their mother.

When the author raised the issue with his mother, she reminded him that they were living in a good neighborhood because of their stepfather. In addition to the favoritism, their stepfather and his children teased the author and Luke for their living situation.

All these experiences prompted the author and Luke to study well and land good jobs. Now, they’re doing really well.

Having said that, their stepfather requested the author give some money to his daughter so that she can buy a house. The author replied that he wouldn’t but his stepfather insisted.

Then the author clarified that he wouldn’t help his stepsister because his stepfather didn’t help him while he was growing up and showed favoritism.

But his mother thinks he shouldn’t have reminded his stepfather, who regrets his actions now, about his wrongdoings.

