One should ensure that their romantic relationship is strong before introducing their new partner to their children. Constantly changing partners can affect children, especially if they get attached to the partners quickly.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a man, who was absent from his child’s life, insists he rekindles their relationship and introduces the child to his new girlfriend.

Absent dad insists on introducing his daughter to his girlfriend

The author starts the post by saying that he, 29 years old, had a daughter with his ex-wife, 32 years old, when he was just 19. He left them as soon as the child was born as he realized he wasn’t ready to be a father. He had a poor father himself and was afraid he would become like him.

So when he got divorced, his ex-wife got full custody of his daughter. He paid child support for 3 years but stopped after that.

Recently, he started talking to his ex-wife about rekindling the relationship with his daughter. However, his ex-wife isn’t on board with the idea and thinks he should stay out of their lives. Although he has met his daughter, he was always introduced as his ex-wife’s friend.

Now, the author has been dating another girl for 10 months and he ‘sees a future with her’. He also thinks his daughter should meet his girlfriend as he thinks his daughter has the right to see his life as he sees hers.

However, his ex-wife thinks it's a bad idea.

What do you think? Should the author be allowed to meet his daughter as her father or should he leave them alone as his ex-wife thinks?