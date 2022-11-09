Woman furious at pregnant friend for lying about not being pregnant

Not everyone feels comfortable sharing private information with friends or family who aren’t close.

This applies to pregnancy announcements as well, especially since the chances of miscarriage are high in the first trimester. As a result, some advice not to announce a pregnancy until the end of the first trimester.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a woman accuses a pregnant friend of lying when the former asked her about her weight.

The author starts the post by saying that her weight has been an issue for a long time. Several people have asked her whether she is pregnant and when she says ‘no’ they get embarrassed. So instead of simply saying ‘no’, she replies ‘nope, just a pizza baby’ to lighten the atmosphere.

However, recently, one of her friends asked her whether she was pregnant. But this time she was actually expecting but didn’t want to break the news yet. She kept her other pregnancies hidden from friends so she wanted to do the same this time.

So she lied and replied ‘just a pizza baby’, which made her friend nervous and embarrassed.

In her fourth month, the author decided to let everyone know the good news. The friend put two and two together and realized the author was pregnant when she asked. So she accused the author of lying and shared the incident with a few common friends, a few of whom think the author was wrong.

What do you think? Was the author wrong to lie about her pregnancy when her friend asked? Comment your thoughts below and share the story if you liked it.

