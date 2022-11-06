The death of a loved one can be overwhelming due to intense grief and other emotions. In fact, the pain might not completely end and return on special days like anniversaries .

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a woman kicks out her brother and his kids after her husband passes away.

Woman kicks out late husband's brother and his children over gifts

The author’s late husband, Adam, passed away a month ago due to terminal lung cancer. She lives in a house that Adam bought and he left no will.

A week ago, Adam’s brother and his three children moved into the house after he lost his job. Although she wasn’t pleased about it, she had no choice because his family talked her into doing it. They claimed living under a roof would help her with the grief.

The problem was that Adam’s brother started wearing her late husband’s clothes and using his razor, laptop, etc. He also barges into her room ‘to grab stuff’. He even played her Adam’s piano, which she felt was disrespectful towards him.

Recently, she learned that Adam had left her gifts for next year’s occasion. He had wrapped them up and also left a letter for her saying he didn’t want her to feel lonely or sad on special days. Since the gifts were addressed to each occasion, the author didn’t open them and resumed her day-to-day activities.

Yesterday, when she returned from work she found her nephews had opened and ruined the gifts. She had a huge fight with her brother-in-law who defended his kids saying they were curious and she should have hidden the gifts if she didn’t want them opened. She gave him and his kids three days to move out.

Adam’s brother started berating her because she was willing to break relationships over ‘gifts’ and pointed out that it was his brother’s house. Her mother-in-law also got involved and defended her son saying he was also grieving and that the house was Adam’s.

What do you think? Is the author wrong to kick her brother-in-law out? Share your thoughts below.