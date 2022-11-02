Husband leaves wife who cared for him during cancer, obesity, and law school

Akhil A Pillai

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U2A8s_0ivgmihi00
Photo by arvin latifi

A person can fall in love with someone else while they’re already married. However, they must ensure that they set a boundary and do not act on their feelings.

But what if a person leaves their spouse for their crush?

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a woman shared that her husband, whom she had cared for during cancer, obesity, and law school, left her for some other woman.

Husband leaves wife who cared for him during cancer, obesity, and law school for another woman

The author starts the post by saying that she and her husband have been together for 7 years and married for 5. She had supported her husband when he had throat cancer and obesity. She also helped him financially and emotionally during law school.

12 days ago, her husband passed the bar exam and the very next day told her about loving another woman and asked her for a divorce.

She contacted a lawyer who said that the divorce would be simple as they don’t have any property, debt, or children. But the problem is that since the author has worked for 5 years, she has a couple of thousand dollars in her account. On the other hand, her husband didn’t work at all and won’t start working till next year, so she might have to give him money.

In fact, the lawyer suggested they get some documents ready to ensure she gets at least some of the money.

Have you come across such stories anywhere? Share your thoughts below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Social Media# Relationships# Family# Affair# Infidelity

Comments / 62

Published by

I write interesting historical and real life stories.

N/A
1131 followers

More from Akhil A Pillai

Woman kicks out late husband's brother and his children over gifts

The death of a loved one can be overwhelming due to intense grief and other emotions. In fact, the pain might not completely end and return on special days like anniversaries. This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a woman kicks out her brother and his kids after her husband passes away.

Read full story

Woman furious at fiance for ruining vacation by taking in his children

Dating a single dad isn’t the same as dating a bachelor. Since single parents will be responsible for their kids and they might prioritize them over dates or vacations. Also, due to this, one has to be flexible to shift plans and involve the children, if necessary.

Read full story
52 comments

Bridezilla furious at pregnant woman for stealing her thunder

Undoubtedly, a wedding is one of the most memorable celebrations in a couple’s life. As a result, they have certain expectations regarding their wedding day. However, some brides and grooms take great offense when something doesn’t go the way they planned.

Read full story
10 comments

Woman cancels wedding gift after the wedding gets cancelled

A wedding gift is a gesture to congratulate the couple and help them get started on their new lives. It’s best one check the wedding registry to know what the couple might like.

Read full story
42 comments

Woman furious at husband for treating adoptive children the same as biological children

A study has suggested that most parents treat their adoptive children differently when compared to their biological children. Differences were observed in parenting methods, amount of time spent together, and also meals had together.

Read full story
192 comments

"She should lose some weight" Woman insults daughter-in-law in public

People who’re heavy might not be confident about how they look. So one should restrain from commenting on another person’s physical appearance as it can damage their self-esteem, even when the comments aren’t meant to be harmful.

Read full story
56 comments

Woman struggles to accept son’s Japanese fiance

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Phoebe and I have been very close friends since high school. We used to play, study, and party together - basically attached at the hip. Phoebe always dreamt of becoming a doctor and insisted I join her. But my interest was in arts so I chose to pursue that. Even though we split ways in our 20s, Phoebe is close to my family and I am very familiar with her.

Read full story
37 comments

Mother buys son chocolates after he 'stole' from his friend

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Growing up, my friend, Justin, had a rough childhood because his father walked out on them after the birth of his younger brother. Although his mother’s parents were in the picture, the help they offered covered only the necessities like housing, basic childcare, education, and food.

Read full story
22 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy