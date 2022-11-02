A person can fall in love with someone else while they’re already married. However, they must ensure that they set a boundary and do not act on their feelings .

But what if a person leaves their spouse for their crush?

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a woman shared that her husband, whom she had cared for during cancer, obesity, and law school, left her for some other woman.

Husband leaves wife who cared for him during cancer, obesity, and law school for another woman

The author starts the post by saying that she and her husband have been together for 7 years and married for 5. She had supported her husband when he had throat cancer and obesity. She also helped him financially and emotionally during law school.

12 days ago, her husband passed the bar exam and the very next day told her about loving another woman and asked her for a divorce.

She contacted a lawyer who said that the divorce would be simple as they don’t have any property, debt, or children. But the problem is that since the author has worked for 5 years, she has a couple of thousand dollars in her account. On the other hand, her husband didn’t work at all and won’t start working till next year, so she might have to give him money.

In fact, the lawyer suggested they get some documents ready to ensure she gets at least some of the money.

