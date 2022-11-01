Bridezilla furious at pregnant woman for stealing her thunder

Undoubtedly, a wedding is one of the most memorable celebrations in a couple’s life. As a result, they have certain expectations regarding their wedding day. However, some brides and grooms take great offense when something doesn’t go the way they planned.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a bride gets angry at her brother’s girlfriend for revealing her pregnancy during the wedding by simply being present.

The author starts the post by saying that she and her boyfriend decided to keep their pregnancy a secret till the baby is born because she is anxious about miscarrying. So, the couple only told their immediate family and a few close friends.

She is currently seven months pregnant and had to attend her boyfriend’s sister’s wedding in their hometown. Since it had been a while since people from the hometown met her, they were delighted to see her pregnant and congratulated her. She noticed that she was getting too much attention despite wearing loose clothing. So she tried to downplay it.

After the wedding, her boyfriend’s mother called her and criticized her for stealing the bride’s thunder. She insisted that the author should have told people beforehand if she was attending the wedding.

The author admitted that she felt bad for the bride but says that she was helpless. Her boyfriend’s mother suggested that she should have told at least everyone on the guest list.

Although the author’s boyfriend doesn’t think she did anything wrong, his sister, mother, and many others from his family seem to feel otherwise.

