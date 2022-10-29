Woman furious at husband for treating adoptive children the same as biological children

Akhil A Pillai

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PcbbJ_0iqwzoX200
Photo by Elina Fairytale

A study has suggested that most parents treat their adoptive children differently when compared to their biological children. Differences were observed in parenting methods, amount of time spent together, and also meals had together.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a woman becomes furious at her husband for treating adoptive children the same as biological children.

Woman furious at husband for treating adoptive children the same as biological children

The author starts the post by saying that he and his wife, Ami, have a biological son Ethan (16), and two adopted children, Aiden (16) and Gracie (12). They adopted Aiden and Gracie ten years ago.

The author and his wife have started a college fund for all three children for which they save equally. Recently, the author inherited a lot of money after his mother passed away. Since they were paying the mortgage on their house monthly without any hassle, he decided to divide the money into three and put it in the college fund.

But Ami isn’t happy with this arrangement. She is happy to pay for Ethan’s college completely but thinks they only need to contribute towards Aiden’s and Gracie’s. Instead, she thinks she deserves stuff as well and asked the author not to spend all his money on kids.

The author and his wife got into a huge argument and the latter went to stay with her mother.

The author is now wondering whether he was wrong for treating all the children equally.

What do you think? Share your thoughts below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Family Relationships# Social Media

Comments / 188

Published by

I write interesting historical and real life stories.

N/A
969 followers

More from Akhil A Pillai

Husband leaves wife who cared for him during cancer, obesity, and law school

A person can fall in love with someone else while they’re already married. However, they must ensure that they set a boundary and do not act on their feelings. But what if a person leaves their spouse for their crush?

Read full story
43 comments

Bridezilla furious at pregnant woman for stealing her thunder

Undoubtedly, a wedding is one of the most memorable celebrations in a couple’s life. As a result, they have certain expectations regarding their wedding day. However, some brides and grooms take great offense when something doesn’t go the way they planned.

Read full story
10 comments

Woman cancels wedding gift after the wedding gets cancelled

A wedding gift is a gesture to congratulate the couple and help them get started on their new lives. It’s best one check the wedding registry to know what the couple might like.

Read full story
40 comments

"She should lose some weight" Woman insults daughter-in-law in public

People who’re heavy might not be confident about how they look. So one should restrain from commenting on another person’s physical appearance as it can damage their self-esteem, even when the comments aren’t meant to be harmful.

Read full story
56 comments

Woman struggles to accept son’s Japanese fiance

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Phoebe and I have been very close friends since high school. We used to play, study, and party together - basically attached at the hip. Phoebe always dreamt of becoming a doctor and insisted I join her. But my interest was in arts so I chose to pursue that. Even though we split ways in our 20s, Phoebe is close to my family and I am very familiar with her.

Read full story
37 comments

Mother buys son chocolates after he 'stole' from his friend

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Growing up, my friend, Justin, had a rough childhood because his father walked out on them after the birth of his younger brother. Although his mother’s parents were in the picture, the help they offered covered only the necessities like housing, basic childcare, education, and food.

Read full story
22 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy