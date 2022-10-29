Woman furious at husband for treating adoptive children the same as biological children

A study has suggested that most parents treat their adoptive children differently when compared to their biological children. Differences were observed in parenting methods, amount of time spent together, and also meals had together.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a woman becomes furious at her husband for treating adoptive children the same as biological children.

The author starts the post by saying that he and his wife, Ami, have a biological son Ethan (16), and two adopted children, Aiden (16) and Gracie (12). They adopted Aiden and Gracie ten years ago.

The author and his wife have started a college fund for all three children for which they save equally. Recently, the author inherited a lot of money after his mother passed away. Since they were paying the mortgage on their house monthly without any hassle, he decided to divide the money into three and put it in the college fund.

But Ami isn’t happy with this arrangement. She is happy to pay for Ethan’s college completely but thinks they only need to contribute towards Aiden’s and Gracie’s. Instead, she thinks she deserves stuff as well and asked the author not to spend all his money on kids.

The author and his wife got into a huge argument and the latter went to stay with her mother.

The author is now wondering whether he was wrong for treating all the children equally.

