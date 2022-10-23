"She should lose some weight" Woman insults daughter-in-law in public

People who’re heavy might not be confident about how they look. So one should restrain from commenting on another person’s physical appearance as it can damage their self-esteem, even when the comments aren’t meant to be harmful.

This topic was highlighted in a recent Reddit post in which a woman insults her daughter-in-law publicly.

"She should lose some weight"

The author starts the post by saying that she and her husband married 5 years ago and they have a child together. They are expecting their second child and threw a small dinner party to celebrate. Her husband loved her dearly and ‘overlooked how heavy she was.’

During the party, the author’s sister-in-law, who has always disliked her, made an offensive comment asking her (the author) when she will be losing weight. The author was astounded because the comment was made in front of other family members, who were equally surprised.

But then her mother-in-law supported her daughter, saying, “She should lose some weight. It doesn't even look like she's pregnant.” The author felt insulted and hurt because her mother-in-law was always good to her and helped her after her first delivery.

The author packed her stuff and waited in the car till her husband showed up. Upon reaching their house, her husband went ballistic because she left the dinner when she was the host.

Meanwhile, his other family members are calling her ‘sensitive.’ Her mother-in-law apologized to her but clarified that she was just joking.

Now the author is wondering whether she was wrong for leaving the restaurant like that.

What do you think? Share your thoughts below.

