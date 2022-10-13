Woman struggles to accept son’s Japanese fiance

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*

Phoebe and I have been very close friends since high school. We used to play, study, and party together - basically attached at the hip. Phoebe always dreamt of becoming a doctor and insisted I join her. But my interest was in arts so I chose to pursue that. Even though we split ways in our 20s, Phoebe is close to my family and I am very familiar with her.

Talking about Phoebe’s family, she married Joshua, her high school sweetheart, and my neighbor. They have a son, Luca, a successful automobile engineer.

Everyone who knows Phoebe is aware of her pride in Italian culture. She cooks delicious Italian food that can make anyone’s mouth water. She would visit her extended family in Italy every year and decorate her house with things she bought during her trip to make her house ‘more like home’. She even arranged for Luca to go on a blind date with her Italian colleague’s daughter.

Sometimes I jokingly tease her that if a situation arose she would choose her heritage over Luca. But, honestly, I was curious about what she would do.

That’s when Rachel entered the picture. Rachel is a well-spoken, smart, and talented mechanical engineer who was born and raised in Japan.

Luca had gone to Japan at the age of 24 to work in a reputable automobile company, and he fell head over heels for Rachel. Knowing his mother’s irrevocable love for Italians, he kept it a secret till he proposed and Rachel said ‘yes’.

One day, Luca phoned and introduced Rachel to Phoebe. To say Phoebe was shocked would be an understatement. She was devastated. Her dreams of an Italian daughter-in-law were shattered.

She told me she could never imagine her dear son with a Japanese girl. She pointed out that their cultures were too different and wondered whether Rachel would ever fit in with Luca’s extended family.

The next day Phoebe was determined to change Luca’s mind. She told him, “You should have at least informed me before getting engaged.”

Her son replied, “Mom, it happened so fast. There was no time to inform.”

She signed, “But she isn’t Italian.”

He stressed each word, “I don’t care. I. Love. Her.”

She worriedly called me to ask how she should react and if she was overthinking. I suggested that she should trust her son’s decision. And I got the answer to whether she would choose her Italian heritage over her son.

As I write this, Phoebe is cooking Japanese food for her and my family. We all gathered to meet Rachel, who is on her way from the airport. Phoebe eventually warmed up to her future daughter-in-law after speaking to her over the phone and has even developed a liking for her. I am glad to see that my best friend made the right choice and is happy.