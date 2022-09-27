Mother buys son chocolates after he 'stole' from his friend

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*

Growing up, my friend, Justin, had a rough childhood because his father walked out on them after the birth of his younger brother. Although his mother’s parents were in the picture, the help they offered covered only the necessities like housing, basic childcare, education, and food.

As a child, Jaison said he didn’t understand his mother’s plight to manage the household. But he very well remembers how she would forget to get him toys, favorite sweets, and some other things that were expensive.

So when he saw that his childhood friend, Peter, had a fridge full of a variety of chocolates, he realized how much he missed them. Peter offered him some, and Justin took them thankfully.

Justin while flashing his childish smile and dimples told me that he could think of only the fridge and the chocolates in it for the entire day. When his mother sat on his bed to kiss him goodnight, he asked her whether she would get him chocolates. But since he knew they were financially struggling, he didn’t press the matter.

The next day, Justin saw that Peter’s fridge had fewer chocolates. Apparently, Peter’s cousins had come and they were hogging out chocolates.

Justin found this disturbing because he was afraid he wouldn’t get to have them later. He decided to act fast.

He knew around the house fairly well because Peter’s mother was a good friend of his mother’s and would pick him up from school if his mother was occupied at work. So while the other kids were busy playing, he sneaked into the house and grabbed a handful of chocolates, and dumped them in his bag.

“But how discreet can a six-year-old be?” Justin asked me.

Peter’s mother had seen what he did and told his mother. None of the mothers created a fuss out of it. Peter’s mother narrated the story as though Justin’s naughtiness was funny. But his mother took it differently.

She took Justin to a nearby Walmart and bought him many chocolates. After their shopping, his mother clarified that she was disappointed in herself that she forgot to get him chocolates regularly. She also promised to buy him and his younger brother ice cream weekly.

Saying this, 30-year-old Justin opened his fridge and showed me his collection of the best chocolates in the world.