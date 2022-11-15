Here Are A Few Strategies To Simplify The Holiday Season

Santa Grinch vs. Santa Jack Skellington JD Hancock/Flickr

"The Holidays" can bring up complicated emotions for some. There are those who experience amped-up grief around the holidays and others who are reminded of what they must do without. Still others remember difficult holiday seasons for one reason or another. The star on top of this complicated holiday feeling? Some of us don’t like decorating. I’m one of them. It’s a chore.

I’d rather kick up my feet, watch someone else do it, and sip wine while gazing at the glitzed-out, twinkly Christmas tree. There’s a part of me that relates to Jim Carrey’s version of The Grinch. The Grinch who says things like,

“4:00, wallow in self-pity. 4:30, stare into the abyss. 5:00, solve world hunger, tell no one. 5:30, jazzercize; 6:30, dinner with me. I can’t cancel that again. 7:00, wrestle with my self-loathing. I’m booked. Of course, if I bump the loathing to 9, I could still be done in time to lay in bed, stare at the ceiling and slip slowly into madness.” — The Grinch

There’s some lovely magic under the layers of complicated feelings, though. When it comes down to it, all The Grinch needed was a little love and care.

With a little mindful planning, we can give ourselves the love and care needed to overcome our inner holiday Grinch from year to year.

Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hannukah, Kwanza, Festivus, or any other December holidays, these tips will help you navigate the hustle-bustle energy that greets us as the end of the year nears.

The Grinch Pixabay

№1. The Holidays don’t have to break the bank

It’s easy to fall into the trap of credit card debt, holiday sales campaigns, and comparing gift giving to others. Here’s the thing. It’s not wise to go into credit card debt to give gifts. Do you think your friends and family want to be an ongoing financial burden to you? They don’t.

Be a wise consumer. Notice how your email box fills up with sales ads in November and December? There’s a reason for that. Instead of buying into the campaigns, use this as a chance to unsubscribe from companies you no longer wish to receive emails from. You don’t have to open every email either. Know it’s an ad? Delete. Delete. Delete.

Comparison causes so many problems. There will always be someone with more financial means than you and someone with less. That’s just how the world works.

I was bemoaning that we weren’t doing huge Christmases for our kids one year, admitting I felt guilty when I heard about other families doing huge things. After confiding this to a friend, she told me her mom created the most amazing Christmas memories with gifts purchased from the dollar store. Her face lit up as she remembered those times.

As much as we sometimes think big gifts are the goal, they’re not. It’s about intent and how we feel when giving and receiving.

№2. Budgeting

My husband and I have two children, each other, four still-living parental figures, nieces and nephews, and extended family. For some years, we spent more than we could afford; we’ve tried to budget, closed our eyes and looked at the damage afterward.

I suggest budgeting before buying the presents. Some people like to spread out gift purchases over the year. That’s something you could consider doing next year. Last year, I put aside money from January through November to purchase gifts.

This year, we were unable to do that. We’re fortunate to have some discretionary holiday funds to spend, but we are also going smaller than usual on the holidays. We’ve been upfront with the kids about this. Here’s what we’re doing and some things we’ve done in the past.

Start by looking at your finances and deciding what you can afford to spend.

List the people/animals you’d like to purchase gifts for.

Cut the list if necessary. Talk with family. Be honest. This year, most of the adults in our family will not be exchanging gifts. Instead, we’ll focus on the kids in our family.

In the past, we’ve participated in a family gift exchange. We set a $20 limit on the gift. Wrap the gifts anonymously. Pile them together. Everyone draws a number. You get to choose a gift based on the number you drew. There are many variations of this game. The gifts can be nice or silly. It’s fun and cuts down on spending so much money on everyone in the family.

My husband and I give each other small gifts for Christmas. We set a small budget and purchase what will fit in a stocking.

This year, my husband and I are using a shared Google Doc to track who has purchased what and how much money has been spent. The only specifics we keep hidden are what we’re gifting each other. This is an easy way to stay on the same page without having to say anything in front of our kids.

When you stick to a holiday budget you can afford, you’ll feel good during gift-giving and afterward when the dopamine hits are down and you look at your bank account again.

№3 The double-edged sword of receiving gifts

It’s really easy to get overrun with gifts, especially when you have small children. There are so many things marketed to children, and it’s tempting to buy them a lot to see the joy in their eyes as they unwrap gift after gift. But, this can be hard on parents.

When shopping for children, think about the quality of the present and if it will last for a long time. Consider buying disposable gifts, such as an art kit.

Gifting experiences are appreciated, too. As I’m writing this in 2020, comfort levels with experiences will vary. Stay safe and respect others’ wishes. What about a gift card to the local ice cream shop and an afternoon with grandma? A museum membership? A monthly delivery kit? A magazine subscription? Think outside the box.

Have you ever heard of the Buy Nothing Group ? It’s a worldwide organization that makes giving and receiving very simple. I’ve always participated through Facebook groups, based on the area of the town in which I live. The groups are moderated and based on a simple premise.

Posts are divided into three categories: Ask, Give, and Gratitude. There’s no bartering. You may ask for something you need, post something you’d like to give away, or say thank you for something you received. Which brings me to a couple of points:

If you already feel like you have too much stuff in your space, December is a great time to pass on some of what you don’t love or need anymore. We have posted bicycles and other larger items around the holidays and people have gifted those items to their children. One of my favorite gifts to our son was a little reading nook setup for his room, complete with a cozy chair about his size, when he was 11 years old. We got that chair secondhand and cleaned it up. It’s a perfect fit.

Many organizations will come to your home to pick up items as well. In the US, Amvets is one we’ve worked with and found very easy to arrange.

№4. Traditions

Discussing what traditions you want to continue in your family is worthwhile. Live alone? Meditate or journal to create your list.

When a family melds traditions , some survive, some don’t, and some new ones are created. Growing up, my mom loved caroling, and my dad lit the menorah each night. I’ve carried on neither of these traditions.

As a child, I loved driving around and looking at holiday lights. My family humors me as we do this some years and others we don’t. Elf is usually played at some point, along with the original Home Alone. We always decorate a tree. Hot chocolate is one of my daughter’s favorite holiday/wintertime traditions.

№5. Divide and conquer

There’s so much to do during the holidays: create gift lifts, wrap presents, shop for the presents, holiday cooking, organize social plans, send holiday cards, take pictures, make crafts with younger children, clean, and I’m sure I’m forgetting something.

As they say, you eat an elephant one bite at a time. In other words, break up big tasks into smaller ones.

I’m grateful my youngest has a heart and eye for decorating. This year, she and my son were ground support as I handed the decorations boxes down from the attic. With a little help from my husband, she had the artificial tree put together and decorated in an evening. She hung the stockings with care. She asked if she could wrap presents this year, to which I said, “Yes, please!” She found a wonderful wrapping tutorial on TikTok . If you’re wrapping challenged like I am, I highly recommend this easy style.

Everyone has a talent. One of our daughter's holiday talents is decorating and wrapping. I’m organizing wishlists and budgets, as well as doing some shopping. My husband is making sure the correct items are purchased for everyone. He may put up lights outside this year. Or, I may. Or, we may skip it. We keep our definition of a successful holiday wide open. Our son will make sure holiday movies are played and that we take moments to reflect and share in our gratitude. The proverb, many hands make lighter work, is true.

Holiday Kaleidoscope

Some of us have had rotten holidays, and some of us love this time of year more than any other. Some of us feel overwhelmed with the extra effort required to plan another thing. When we simplify and make a plan for navigating the holidays, our brains don’t feel so overwhelmed, and our hearts have more room to grow, just like the Grinch’s did.

“Maybe Christmas (he thought) doesn’t come from a store. Maybe Christmas perhaps means a little bit more.” — The Grinch

The holidays don’t have to be overwhelming. You choose how big or small you want to go.

Once you’ve chosen, create a reasonable budget. Be mindful of gift-giving. If someone says they don’t want a gift, respect their request. You can always send a nice card instead.

If you don’t want a gift, don’t be afraid to express your desire and explain why, or steer family and friends to disposable gifts if you wish to avoid more physical things in your space.

Evaluate traditions — let go of what doesn’t fit anymore, keep cherished ones alive, and create new ones all your own. Remember, the holidays don’t have to fall squarely on your shoulders. Dividing tasks and doing a little each day will help you stay out of the overwhelmed zone.

Originally published December 2, 2020 in Family Matters