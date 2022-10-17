Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go On

Wayne Coyne The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Imagine an almost impossibly high saturation color film and chill, psychedelic music playing as footage rolls of the 2021 OKC (Oklahoma City, US) Flaming Lips Space Bubble shows.

From the beginning of the film, I knew the takeaway, and it’s one I, like many creatives, need to be reminded of: take creative risks.

From the beginning of The Flaming Lips Space Bubble Film, it's apparent that this is an art experience. Think of Meow-Wolf partnered with The Flaming Lips, documentary style. It’s the next best thing to being at a show.

I think.

Seeing a Flaming Lips show is now on my lifelong bucket list. The documentary did that to me.

The Flaming Lips Space Bubble Film is artsy, thanks to the creative vision of Wayne Coyne (Flaming Lips longtime frontman) and Blake Studdard , who are co-directors of the film. Blake is responsible for the blurred and filtered effects that enhance the visual experience.

There’s a psychedelic feel as the film explores the origin of Wayne Coyne’s bubble from the 2004 Coachella , in which he got in a huge clear bubble and jumped out onto the audience — a new kind of spin on moshing.

This band's creative collaborative appeal translates beautifully into music and visual eye candy. It’s no wonder they solved the “no-live shows problem” of the coronavirus pandemic by early 2021.

The style of the documentary is such that it almost feels like you, as an audience member, are going through the creative process with the band members and artists.

It’s also a wonderful film to listen to — many Flaming Lips songs are sprinkled throughout the documentary.

Toward the beginning of the film, we see Wayne Coyne singing “Race For the Prize” in a space bubble with confetti and balloons pouring from above. To close out the show, he holds two bubble signs: F*** YEAH OKLAHOMA CITY! and F*** YOU COVID-19! to which the Circle Cinema world premiere July 17, 2022, Sunday release matinee crowd cheered.

Confetti, balloons, stage props like huge hands, and ginormous unicorns are par for the course in non-covid times. The band was able to incorporate these elements in the Space Bubble concerts in OKC in 2021.

Conceptualization — You Never Know How Past You Could Inspire Future You

Back in the early aughts, pre-2004 Coachella, Coyne envisioned an experimental and psychedelic musical and visual film about, wait for it, a space bubble.

During the early days of the pandemic, Wayne Coyne traveled back in time to 2003, when he first thought of space bubbles for a video idea he had. “Christmas In Mars” was shot in 2003. It led him to contemplate the space bubble concept as an everyone’s in a bubble to protect everyone from Covid-19 safety precaution + a fun stunt, too.

In 2003 the internet was in its infancy. Okay, maybe toddlerhood. You couldn’t as easily find whatever random thing popped into your head as you can in the 2020s. After trying to secure something to work as the space bubble with no success, they used computer animation to add the space bubble scenes.

18 months after the “Christmas on Mars” video was shot, Coyne found a company out of Italy that manufactured clear, human-sized bubbles. The person running the company had once lived in Oklahoma, where Coyne is from.

Small world.

The company’s concept was to use the balls as huge water toys. Imagine floating down the Illinois River in a clear human-sized bubble, y’all.

Then think about the beautiful randomness of life that connects us.

Creatives Ask For Forgiveness Instead of Permission. Sometimes It Works Out.

In 2004, The Flaming Lips brought a space bubble to Coachella — without telling anyone.

Juicy tidbit: The Lips decided to ask for forgiveness instead of permission. At the 2004 Coachella show, they started blowing up Coyne’s space bubble with a leaf blower and wondered how many stagehands would freak the ef out. The creative risk was worth it this time and space bubbles have been a part of almost every Flaming Lips show since.

No worries. It all worked out: the show went on, and the fans loved the “gimmick,” although, in the film, you can see Wayne has a bit of discomfort around that word.

Even without COVID-19 concerns back in 2004, there were technical concerns. How would they blow up the bubble? How long would the air last? Would it get too hot? How would the music sound through the bubble?

“We became world experts on space bubbles.” says Wayne Coyne in the documentary, reflecting on the 16 years from when the band introduced the “gag” to 2020, when he drew the IG cartoon that ultimately manifested into a reality.

It seems Katy Coyne, Wayne Coyne’s wife, had similar concerns to the rest of the band members: “Are they [the public] going to think we’re being reckless [if we make it happen]?”

Much speculation ensued after Wayne Coyne’s IG post. Perhaps fans can take partial credit for the ultimate actualization of this once-fantasy drawing. Like so many of us, Coyne felt the isolation of the pandemic and jotted out a creative solution without the intention of necessarily making it happen.

When creatives find an interesting challenge, we tend to enjoy taking it on; when fans are excited to see the creative process from conceptualization to actualization, that can feel even more motivating. The collaborations that happened across the world to make The Flaming Lips Space Bubble concerts in OKC a success are incredibly inspiring.

Several band members mention in the film they felt skeptical after seeing Wayne’s Instagram post but also wondered if The Lips frontman was serious. It sounded cool; they wanted the space bubble concerts to happen and, like The Flaming Lips fanbase, wondered what exactly Wayne was thinking.

The band and public response were so positive, that it was decided The Flaming Lips would do some trial runs with space bubbles and recording in-studio on talk shows like Colbert and Jimmy Fallon .

As a sort of practice run with band members in the bubbles, they made an appearance on The Colbert Show in mid-2020. ( Source)

When the band appeared on The Colbert Show it was the first time the band got to be together since the pandemic started. They weren’t sure exactly what to think, and the leadup was a bit “nervewracking.”

The segment aired on June 10, 2020.

Fun fact: OKC’s Mayor Holt is up in front on the Colbert show jamming out to The Flaming Lips as one of the audience members in a space bubble. Holt said of The Lips creative problem solving, it’s “typical and magical of Wayne Coyne and the Flaming Lips."

“[Space] bubbles are a gimmick but they are actually a protection from transmission.” Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt.

In August of 2020, The Lips were promoting their upcoming album to be released on 9/11: American Head.

They put together another space bubble concert in miniature for an NPR Tiny Desk Concert. (Source)

The band was getting into a rhythm with the gear, set up, and sets on talk shows. At this point, Wayne Coyne asked himself, “Could we do a 90 to 100-minute set? Is that possible?”

They then figured out that three people could be in a space bubble and be okay for about two hours — enough time for a show.

The whole space bubble stunt from Coachella that turned into a band’s “gimmick” was now saving The Flaming Lips. Audience connection is a huge element of the band and figuring out a way to do it during the pandemic was feeling exciting.

The doc cuts back to September of 2020 when Wayne and Katy Coyne took Baby Bloom on a trip to L.A. They wanted him to have the road trip experience and see the ocean.

In September 2020, Katy and Wayne Coyne, and Baby Bloom went on a road trip to L.A. They wanted Bloom to experience a road trip and see the ocean. While Coyne was there, he guested on Marc Maron's podcast, "WTF with Marc Maron."

Scaling Up The Space Bubble Show Experiment

OKC’s Criterion venue wasn’t hosting shows at this point in the beginning year of the pandemic, so The Lips, who have a professional rapport with the venue, were free to experiment and come up with the 100-bubble grid that works after the bubbles arrived in September of 2020.

In October 2020, they scaled up the bubble experiment from in-studio talk shows to shooting the “Assassins of Youth” video with 100 bubbles in the audience. This enabled practicing the order of operations and troubleshooting what issues might arise at a space bubble show.

There were new concerns at the Assassins of Youth video shoot. Now, it wasn’t just the band in space bubbles but the audience as well. It was an excellent opportunity to predict any issues and observe any that came up during the shoot. A few things Coyne considered:

How quickly can we blow these up?

Can the audience enjoy the concert inside a space bubble with the band inside their own bubbles?

Will it get too hot?

What if someone needs the bathroom?

Mission Countdown, Space Bubble Take Off, and a Worthwhile Creative Risk

In the Flaming Lips Space Bubble Film, we see creatives who are willing to take on risks, including failure; it’s likely why we see such hardcore creativity coming from this band.

Once The Flaming Lips felt fairly comfortable with the practice space bubbles runs they’d done, and after more troubleshooting, the band announced a date for the first live audience show in OKC at the Criterion. It sold out in 30 seconds. The next show sold out in 45 seconds. The band wondered if the system was broken or if people really were this interested.

The creative risk is palpable when band members wonder if there’s a glitch and the space bubbles concept is a flop or if it really sold out that fast. When they finally realized the numbers were real, they felt relief.

This creative risk was worth it.

The Lips then decided to postpone the original show dates because the Oklahoma COVID-19 numbers were at the highest since the pandemic began.

The inaugural show went live in January 2021.

Overall, it was a huge success. The band hadn’t anticipated one problem. People entered the building outside of a bubble but needed to leave inside of one. The main doors didn’t accommodate this.

The Flaming Lips lent a bubble to a local Children's hospital in December 2020 so Santa could safely visit the kids.

They ended up having fans exit in their bubbles through the bay service doors. The bay doors happen to open up on Flaming Lips Alley, which is down the street from The Flaming Lips founded in partnership with UCO (The University of Central Oklahoma) music school — “ the first American school to be affiliated with the London conservatory.” ( Source)

The person in charge of sanitizing the bubbles after the shows tested negative for COVID-19 repeatedly and that gave him confidence the bubbles were working as a safety measure. Each space bubble weighs 23 lbs (convert all measurements to metric as well) Pete Winslow, Laser technician, and unicorn builder did some calculations: 126 sq feet inside each bubble. 12 x 600 SF = 2 miles of wiping down the outside of the bubbles. After every show.

Flaming Lips Space Bubbles Shows Order of Ops

Socially distanced line

The sound inside space bubble is a wearable sound-enhancing speaker

Battery-operated fan

Branded water bottle (swag!)

Branded towel (more swag!)

Sign-in video instructions

Attendants come through to refresh bubbles with new and cool air.

In February of 2021, there was a space bubble proposal at a show. She said yes.

After the 10 space bubble shows run, the band wondered if they’d pulled it off. There was still a feeling of uncertainty and ambiguity. You can tell the band genuinely wanted everyone to be safe and healthy while filling the creative bucket that ran dry, especially during the early months, for so many during COVID-19 — for performers and audiences alike.

The band continued to sell out shows in March of 2021. But, zippers were beginning to break, and coronavirus seemed like it might not be as bad. The Flaming Lips decided to do a 10th and final COVID-19 Space Bubble show.

A band member comments in the film, that after a few months of the space bubble shows, as the coronavirus seemed to be letting up, the shows began feeling more “dystopian.”

In April 2021, the band added the 10th show to play their entire American Head album, which was released in September 2020.

"[We] do the first 9 shows [and they get] better and better…[and also] stressful and exhausting. [There hadn’t been] one single case of Covid19 transmitted at the shows.” Wayne Coyne, Frontman of the band The Flaming Lips

The Job of Creatives Is To Inspire, Connect, and Explore Issues From Unexpected Angles

During the film, one of the band members notes creatives get bored when we don’t have a challenge. Part of the job of creatives is looking at how to solve problems from unusual angles.

Wayne Coyne wanted a triumphant experience and film.

“We will always love you” repeatedly flashed across the screen while The Flaming Lips played a show. The outro text: We will always love you,” repeating.

We all need love.

Creatives need love and support while we embark on our creative risk-taking journeys.

The Flaming Lips inspire creatives everywhere. Thank you.

Beyond taking creative risks, The Flaming Lips welcome its audiences to experience creative connection and inspire creativity.

The Flaming Lips Space Bubble Film has not yet been released to a wider audience. Put this documentary on your watchlist; you don’t want to miss it.

Originally published July 22, 2022, on The Riff.