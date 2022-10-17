Netflix Original Series "Sweet Tooth" Captures Hearts And Minds, Leaves Us Craving Season 2

Aimée Gramblin

Christian Convery as Gus in Sweet Tooth

Sweet Tooth Is a Superhero Story in Fairytale Clothes

When I first viewed Sweet Tooth in 2021, it was the number 1 most popular show on Netflix that week. (Yahoo News) CBR states about Sweet Tooth, “Season 1 was the most-watched show that premiered during the second quarter of 2021” on Netflix.

Generally, I’m not a superhero fan. Last week, I asked deadpan serious, what’s Deadpool? It was a real question. The MCU hasn’t grabbed my attention much, and DC Comics brings me back to a brief fancy for studying comics as literature in the late 1990s or early 2000s.

So, what is Sweet Tooth, and how did a show steeped in superhero tropes win me over?

A Whole New Post-Apocalyptic Human and Animal Hybrid Species

The Netflix Original Series Sweet Tooth is a post-apocalyptic story based on an early 2000s DC comic book by the same name. The Sweet Tooth story centers around a mysterious virus that wipes out most of the world.

The virus HG59 brings “The Sick” and a new kind of creature — the hybrid — to earth. Human babies begin being born as half-animal and half-human. Uncanny timing as we were deep into the COVID-19 pandemic when Sweet Tooth was released in 2021.

While the story always comes back to Gus (Christian Convery) as the central character, it spiderwebs into a much wider story. The ability of a TV show to move a plot along so quickly amazed me. In the first episode, through mostly visuals and small vignettes, we see Gus and his dad, who he calls Pubba (Will Forte), hidden away from civilization, making their own home deep in the forest.

The antlers on Gus’s head inform us he is one of the “hybrids.” From Gus’s infancy through age 10, Pubba teaches Gus the skills he’ll need to survive as a hybrid should any humans find him.

Hybrids aren’t generally accepted. Instead, they are feared because they are different. This kind of social commentary can be applied to various aspects of life, from racial and ethnic differences to disabilities, socioeconomic differences, and so on.

Gus Grows Antlers And Resilience at Age 10

By the end of the episode, Gus is all on his own.

At age 10.

We find ourselves rooting for the young protagonist, worried for his safety, and wondering what the hell is going to happen next.

Poachers hunt hybrids, and scientists experiment on them. Gus is the young, main protagonist. “Sweet Tooth” earns his name quite literally for loving sugar. Gus is a deer and human hybrid, and he’s determined to survive.

There’s an ensemble cast and a complex arrangement of stories that all become cohesive as Season 1 progresses.

Widening The Scope And Creating a Superhero Fairytale Hybrid Story

In time, we discover a scientist faced with a moral dilemma. We find ourselves asking the same questions he does.

A poacher who becomes Gus’s protector.

We meet a former therapist who lived an excruciatingly boring life until “The Sick” came. Now, she lives in a zoo where a hybrid baby, not Gus, randomly appears one day.

Season 1 built a cacophony of problems and obstacles to address in Season 2, although I wondered if it had been canceled.

Good news. It hasn’t.

Fairytale Retro and Robert Downey, JR

I’m an old-school RDJ fan. Think Heart and Souls, Chaplin, and Only You. The Ironman and his wife, Susan Downey, went all in on Sweet Tooth to executive produce the story. Downey commented they look for character-driven stories that appeal to broad audiences, and this fits the bill. (source)

Character-driven is how they netted me.

The sets are elaborate and evoke fairytale, retro, and post-modern aesthetics. The combination is stilted and strange.

I love it.

Sweet Tooth is eerie and makes us consider our own time as we navigate COVID-19.The soundtrack (available on Spotify) is also a strange juxtaposition of retro and modern that I find endearing and familiar. We move from The Temptations to Lord Huron with ease.

Sweet Tooth Season 2 finished filming and is slated for release on Netflix in early 2023.

Originally published October 5, 2022, in Fanfare.

