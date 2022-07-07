Opinion: The Marvel Comic Universe, Star Wars, Monty Python, and Lord of the Rings Are Insufferably Boring

Aimée Gramblin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zDGot_0gY8jtVe00
"Star Wars Experience - Legoland"Dave Catchpole is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

Star Wars

I said what I said and I’ll say it again.

Star Wars isn’t my jam. The toys? Yeah, they’re super fun to play with. Well, at least the old-fashioned battery-powered ones from my 1980s childhood.

Other than that, I’ll give them a pass.

I was born in 1978 in the US, therefore I should love all things Star Wars.

We’ve established: I do not.

While I don’t remember seeing any of the Star Wars movies in my childhood, it’s possible they weren’t memorable enough to make an impression. Then again, maybe I’m the one kid in the US in the 1980s who didn’t see them.

My eyes glazed over while searching the Star Wars IMDb page because who needs that many movies to tell stories about dudes in outer space?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2phYFj_0gY8jtVe00
The photo is more interesting than the movie. Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0)Star Wars scratch card by Montage Communications

I’ll reluctantly admit that when I saw Star Wars: A New Hope (the first first one) in my 1996 Creative Writing high school class, I was riveted to the screen. The small cube screen of a TV from the 20th century.

So, yes. I liked the first first one, yet am utterly annoyed I must explain it’s the first first one I like and not the whatever number it is in the chronologically 9-ology volume whats-his-face felt like producing.

Some famous guy or Disney, right?

Wait, did Marvel take over Disney or did Disney take over Marvel?

Is Star Wars a Disney thing now?

Will Darth and Rey appear in the MCU or has that already happened.

Oh yeah. I don’t care.

P.S. I’ve left the theater at two Star Wars films. The first was with my now-husband, then-boyfriend. Pretty sure it was something about attacking clones. Also left one with my young daughter. I don’t even remember why except it was her call. And she generally likes action.

She even likes Star Wars. So much so that she went as Rey one Halloween.

So don’t bother worrying about my kids, okay?

Entire MCU (Marvel Comic Universe)

Who’s in the Marvel Comic Universe?

Honestly?

I don’t know.

While I love Robert Downey Jr. — I mean it — I’m an OG fan from his days in films like Chaplin, Heart and Souls, and Only You, he’s the only reason I clicked on one of the Avengers movies when on a flight from the US to Taiwan. Or was it on the way back? Doesn’t matter.

RDJ was easy on my eyes, as always. I think there might have been a big superhero ant or something. I don’t know.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zzCFi_0gY8jtVe00
As established, Robert Downey, Jr. is my favorite part of the MCU.“Robert Downey Jr.” by Aly Leibow is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Let’s just say the only memorable impression for me was seeing a muscly RDJ on a small screen as I flew through the air, not thinking about Star Wars.

The other MCU movies??? Off to IMDb.

Yeah. Okay. So, I liked the Hulk of 80s cartoons.

But these movies? They’re big and loud and they make me tired.

So tired that if I try to watch them in a place I can’t escape — the theater — I fall asleep instead.

Lord of the Rings

In the early 2000s, my husband and I were newly married and had one pair of couple friends. They were older than us, had kids, and loved playing bones.

We’d head over to their sweet home, and hang out with the four of them and their sweet Boston terrier while drinking and playing dominoes.

Sometimes they’d talk us into watching stuff.

She liked crime shows.

UGH. My head and heart couldn’t.

They liked sci-fi/fantasy/adventure stuff.

And, this is why I suffered through The Lord of the Rings movies.

I’ve blocked most of it out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22FnaH_0gY8jtVe00
Can I sew with these?"The Lord of the Rings : Thimble Mint Collection :" by norbet1 is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

I probably fell asleep on their couch.

Would it surprise you to know I couldn’t keep my eyes open to read Tolkien’s masterpieces either?

Yeah. You’re appalled. So are my son and daughter.

But, ugh. Long hair, old-time adventuring costumes, weird accents, and necessarily bright worlds with over-the-top unrelatable-to-me characters.

Give me some real humans who are cracking along their seams and ready for some deep conversations without journey and war, and I’ll be much happier, personally.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

My dad first tortured me with this movie when I was a wee lass. He also tried showing me Citizen Kane, many a Beatles movie, and lots of Gomer Pyle, along with weekend boxing and American football (barf).

Later, my high school and college friends espoused their deep love and affection for the man on a quest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EjOdP_0gY8jtVe00
Woman on left looks as enthused as I feel about all these films and film franchises. Puh — lease.“Dragon Con 2013 Monty Python & the Holy Grail (9677447017).jpg” by Pat Loika CC 2.0

I didn’t like the slapstick, the story, or much else about it.

In fact, after several viewings, not one scene stands out in my memory recall.

Should you be wondering if I like films at all, the answer is an emphatic Yes.

Your turn.

I’m gonna take a gamble and guess you have something to say to me.

Memoirist-in-progress. Love is the way. INFP. Creativity Fiend. 🌈 Pronouns: She/Her muckrack.com/aimee-gramblin…

Originally published in Fanfare November 5 2021

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Movies# Film# Pop Culture# Star Wars# MCU

Comments / 0

Published by

Tulsa, Oklahoma Arts, Creativity, Politics, Family, and Entertainment. T-Town!

Tulsa County, OK
265 followers

More from Aimée Gramblin

Nowata, OK

Race Your Way Through The Dog Days of Summer In The Sweat Hot Oklahoma Summer Trials (SHOST) on July 23 in Nowata, OK

SHOST 2022 Run T-Shirt DesignAlex Gramblin, with permission. We dare you to get out your running shoes during the dog days of Oklahoma. Participate in the inaugural Sweat Hot Oklahoma Summer Trials (SHOST) in Nowata, Oklahoma, which is in the northeastern corner of the state. 5k, 6, and 12 hours options are available.

Read full story

Spiritual Leader Ram Dass Left Us With a Legacy of Loving Awareness

My Jack Russel-Chihuahua puppy, Nugget, is sleeping on my lap. We adopted him three days ago. I’m petting his soft fur and soaking in his loving calmness. He is in a moment of peaceful, safe rest — innocent bliss. Sadness washes over me. I put human emotions on my dog: Does his mom miss him?Does he miss his sisters and his mom? Does he miss the kennel techs?

Read full story
3 comments

Food: Aimée’s Easy Pour-over Fancy Coffee Treat

Need a mid-day pick-me-up but don't have time for a run to the coffee shop?. Want to save some dollars in your laundry room mason jar? Try making your coffee-shop style coffee at home two or three times (or more) per week.

Read full story

Creatives Are a Little Messy In Our Living Spaces

We want to live in our imaginations where dishes and laundry don’t exist, but we still need to get stuff done…. At least I know I do. I want to live in my imagination — LALA land. It’s so much more fun than in the real world most of the time. I don’t want the drudgery of peeling the kiwi or cooking dinner or scrubbing the toilet or folding the laundry. I definitely don’t want to make decisions about what to keep, what to trash, and what to pass on. Although I’ve used Marie Kondo’s spark joy method, it doesn’t work for my day-to-day living.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Opinion: A Diverse Private School in 1990s Oakland Widened My World View

When I was in 7th grade, I moved from Norman, Oklahoma to Oakland, California to live with my dad and step-mom. It was 1991. On the plane ride out, I chatted with passengers. They had serious questions when I said I was from Oklahoma.

Read full story

Netflix Series "Somebody Feed Phil" Explores Food and Cultures From All Around the World

Phil Rosenthal says, oozing humility and humor, as he manages to be a white Jewish guy in Capetown, South Africa, sitting with Nelson Mandela’s grandson and his wife while striking just the right tone. He thanks them. He listens. Phil is a pretty dang good listener. (Season 2, Episode 5)

Read full story

Satire: Not to Sugarcoat It or Anything, But Cooking Is So Tedious and Boring

Not to sugarcoat things, but I can, and have, burnt a pot of water. That's how much I enjoy cooking. That is to say, I find cooking boring. It’s tedious. I have to read the instructions. The kitchen has to be semi-clean.

Read full story
1 comments
Norman, OK

I Did Not Marry A Perfect Man, And I'm Happy About It

Do you know what I find attractive in a man? A kind smile, a caring heart. Someone who is generous with his time. Someone who listens to me. A man who encourages me to pursue my dreams and step out of the way when needed. A man who is happy to be my support.

Read full story
Tulsa, OK

Opinion: My Husband Is The More Nurturing Parent

Before COVID times, Pie Nights were a thing here in Tulsa at one of our local bakeries, Antoinette’s. They even had one option for a vegan and gluten-free “Almond Joy Pie.”

Read full story

Satire: I Like Stinky Smells and I Cannot Lie

"Gorgonzola - al a Francais" by Kate C Hopkins is marked with CC BY 2.0. Early on it started — my head buried under the covers as I snuggled with my mom and we let our farts loudly rip. I inhaled the pungent scent of our mingling gases and enjoyed the nose-stinging assaults. I’d keep my head under the covers until the hot air and trapped farts became too intense for me and I’d emerge for a gulp of air before diving back into the pleasantly acrid bombs we produced.

Read full story
8 comments

A Junk Food Reckoning or How I Came to Use Food For Love

In childhood, candy was a sweet hug. A high followed by a crash. I was an anxious kid who struggled with sleep. I craved the relief of the crash that followed the candy high. I had the sweetest of sweet tooths. Came by it naturally, by way of both sides of my family.

Read full story

Before Greta Thunberg, This Woman Tried to Save the Planet — On the continued legacy of Rachel Carson

Rachel Carson, the author of Silent Spring (1962), brought to the American public’s attention the hazards of pesticide use on the environment. By tackling a smaller part of a larger dilemma, Carson gained both negative and positive attention from scientists, politicians, industry, and the public.

Read full story
2 comments

Soul Asylum’s “Runaway Train” Music Video Helped Recover 25 Kids Over the Last 20+ Years

What's Grunge Music Got to Do With Missing Children?. 1990s Grunge band Soul Asylum’s “Runaway Train” music video was released in 1994. The producers interspersed images of missing children and information about how to help along with scenes to get across the message.

Read full story

Calming Minds in Hustle Culture

Daily we are bombarded with productivity hacks, self-help coaches, and personal growth challenges. We are inundated with ads to lose weight, look younger, and gain more energy. We get on the American Dream Treadmill™ and reach Destination Burnout™.

Read full story
2 comments
Tulsa, OK

Sun People Yoga Makes Classes Available to Diverse Students and Instructors — In Tulsa and Virtually All Over the World

Sun People Yoga co-founder Simi Burn. Source: Sun People Yoga IG. Whose Minds, Bodies, and Spirits Do Yoga Studios Generally Cater?. Yoga can be fantastic for the mind, body, and spirit. But, whose minds, bodies, and spirits does yoga cater to? Here in the United States, yoga is steeped in rich, white, and modelesque culture. When you see yoga on TV or in person, it’s likely that you will observe mostly young to middle-aged white people with skinny, average, or athletic physiques. And, these people can afford yoga. A 2002 survey found the majority of yoga students were college-educated white women. 48% of the surveyed group made $65,000 or more annually.

Read full story
2 comments

My Compulsive Shopping Story

I’m not a psychological expert on compulsive shopping behavior — I’m a personal one. For several years, I hid my compulsive purchases from my spouse. I sought the immediate satisfaction of hitting the “Buy” button. I snuck boxes in the house and made secretive trips to pick up stones from a local vendor. When the orders arrived, I usually experienced guilt and stashed them away out of sight.

Read full story
8 comments
Tulsa, OK

Striving For a Country in Which it Isn’t a Privilege to Educate Yourself About Racism—On the history of Greenwood

“Greenwood Cultural Center” by imarcc is licensed under CC BY 2.0. In Tulsa, Oklahoma in the spring of 1921, a race massacre devastated a 35-block (possibly bigger) majority Black neighborhood and business section that went by the name of Greenwood. Hundreds of victims were killed — the exact number is unknown because their bodies were buried in unlabeled mass graves.

Read full story
5 comments
Tulsa, OK

Plant Garden Potatoes Between Valentine's and St. Patrick's Day For an Early Season "French Fry" Harvest

Growing potatoes in Tulsa, Oklahoma is fairly easy and plenty rewarding. Plus, potatoes are one of the early garden crops you can plant, along with snow and snap peas, lettuce, carrots, radishes, and other cool-season crops to enjoy as we thaw out from our freezing winter.

Read full story

Wishtree is a Fantastic Summer Reading Book for Elementary and Middle School Students

Source: Author photograph of book cover. “Trees have a rather complicated relationship with people, after all. One minute you’re hugging us. The next minute you’re turning us into tables and tongue depressors.”— Red, the oak tree narrator of Wishtree.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy