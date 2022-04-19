Nowata, OK

Race Your Way Through The Dog Days of Summer In The Sweat Hot Oklahoma Summer Trials (SHOST) on July 23 in Nowata, OK

Aimée Gramblin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DZXYz_0fDY04bP00
SHOST 2022 Run T-Shirt DesignAlex Gramblin, with permission.

We dare you to get out your running shoes during the dog days of Oklahoma.

How?

Participate in the inaugural Sweat Hot Oklahoma Summer Trials (SHOST) in Nowata, Oklahoma, which is in the northeastern corner of the state. 5k, 6, and 12 hours options are available.

But, before you join us in July...

Have fun while showing your team spirit and Earth stewardship. Participate in cleaning up the course and running as many loops as you'd like on April 24. Run as many laps as you want on the SHOST course. Looking forward to seeing you during the Great American Cleanup weekend. We'll provide trash bags and gloves if you’d like to help with the cleanup.

After the run, we're firing up a grill to enjoy food & beverages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m1s3B_0fDY04bP00
Alex GramblinInstagram, used with permission.

SHOST Cleanup and Course Preview

Sunday, April 24th from 10:00 am-2:00 pm in Nowata at the High School Track, 700 W Osage Ave, Nowata, OK 74048

Facebook Event Link: https://fb.me/e/1Q4EuejHW

On to the SHOST July 23, 2022 Race Info

Course options

  1. 1 Mile Fun Run (Free without Tshirt)
  2. 5k $25 with Tshirt included $30 after June 22
  3. 6 Hour Endurance $65 with Tshirt included, $75 after June 27
  4. 12 Hour Endurance $90 with Tshirt included, $100 after June 27

*Registration closes July 20, 11:59PM.

  • 12 & 6-Hour 1st Place Male & Female will win a custom belt buckle
  • 1st, 2nd & 3rd Place Male & Female in all 3 categories will win a wooden laser etched plaque.
  • All finishers receive a wooden laser engraved finisher medal on a lanyard along with a commemorative t-shirt

SHOST provides one fully stocked aid station at the start/finish and one water, sports drink, and ice station on the course. Cold water every 1.6 miles or so will be a welcome treat in the sweltering heat of July. The race coordinators are planning to feed the ravished 12 & 6 hour runners with burgers and side dishes.

SHOST is collaborating with Nowata CAN to help promote a healthy lifestyle for community members and ALL PROFITS (after expenses) from the entry fees will go back to the NPS General Athletic Fund.

From race founder, Alex Gramblin:

You should hear "Jane" by Jefferson Starship when you sign up for this race. Well not actually. But think about the setting! July. Running shorts. An asphalt track. Small town vibes. Welcome to Nowata’s first 12 & 6 hour running event! Not ready for that distance? Try the 5K or FREE 1 mile fun run (shirt not included). We hope you’re ready to sweat. It’s sure to be a good time :)

Registration Link: https://ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=93240

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Tulsa, Oklahoma Arts, Creativity, Politics, Family, and Entertainment. T-Town!

Tulsa County, OK
259 followers

More from Aimée Gramblin

Spiritual Leader Ram Dass Left Us With a Legacy of Loving Awareness

My Jack Russel-Chihuahua puppy, Nugget, is sleeping on my lap. We adopted him three days ago. I’m petting his soft fur and soaking in his loving calmness. He is in a moment of peaceful, safe rest — innocent bliss. Sadness washes over me. I put human emotions on my dog: Does his mom miss him?Does he miss his sisters and his mom? Does he miss the kennel techs?

Read full story
3 comments

Food: Aimée’s Easy Pour-over Fancy Coffee Treat

Need a mid-day pick-me-up but don't have time for a run to the coffee shop?. Want to save some dollars in your laundry room mason jar? Try making your coffee-shop style coffee at home two or three times (or more) per week.

Read full story

Creatives Are a Little Messy In Our Living Spaces

We want to live in our imaginations where dishes and laundry don’t exist, but we still need to get stuff done…. At least I know I do. I want to live in my imagination — LALA land. It’s so much more fun than in the real world most of the time. I don’t want the drudgery of peeling the kiwi or cooking dinner or scrubbing the toilet or folding the laundry. I definitely don’t want to make decisions about what to keep, what to trash, and what to pass on. Although I’ve used Marie Kondo’s spark joy method, it doesn’t work for my day-to-day living.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Opinion: A Diverse Private School in 1990s Oakland Widened My World View

When I was in 7th grade, I moved from Norman, Oklahoma to Oakland, California to live with my dad and step-mom. It was 1991. On the plane ride out, I chatted with passengers. They had serious questions when I said I was from Oklahoma.

Read full story

I Did Not Marry A Perfect Man, And I'm Happy About It

Do you know what I find attractive in a man? A kind smile, a caring heart. Someone who is generous with his time. Someone who listens to me. A man who encourages me to pursue my dreams and step out of the way when needed. A man who is happy to be my support.

Read full story

Netflix Series "Somebody Feed Phil" Explores Food and Cultures From All Around the World

Phil Rosenthal says, oozing humility and humor, as he manages to be a white Jewish guy in Capetown, South Africa, sitting with Nelson Mandela’s grandson and his wife while striking just the right tone. He thanks them. He listens. Phil is a pretty dang good listener. (Season 2, Episode 5)

Read full story

Satire: Not to Sugarcoat It or Anything, But Cooking Is So Tedious and Boring

Not to sugarcoat things, but I can, and have, burnt a pot of water. That's how much I enjoy cooking. That is to say, I find cooking boring. It’s tedious. I have to read the instructions. The kitchen has to be semi-clean.

Read full story
1 comments
Tulsa, OK

Opinion: My Husband Is The More Nurturing Parent

Before COVID times, Pie Nights were a thing here in Tulsa at one of our local bakeries, Antoinette’s. They even had one option for a vegan and gluten-free “Almond Joy Pie.”

Read full story

Satire: I Like Stinky Smells and I Cannot Lie

"Gorgonzola - al a Francais" by Kate C Hopkins is marked with CC BY 2.0. Early on it started — my head buried under the covers as I snuggled with my mom and we let our farts loudly rip. I inhaled the pungent scent of our mingling gases and enjoyed the nose-stinging assaults. I’d keep my head under the covers until the hot air and trapped farts became too intense for me and I’d emerge for a gulp of air before diving back into the pleasantly acrid bombs we produced.

Read full story
7 comments

A Junk Food Reckoning or How I Came to Use Food For Love

In childhood, candy was a sweet hug. A high followed by a crash. I was an anxious kid who struggled with sleep. I craved the relief of the crash that followed the candy high. I had the sweetest of sweet tooths. Came by it naturally, by way of both sides of my family.

Read full story

Before Greta Thunberg, This Woman Tried to Save the Planet — On the continued legacy of Rachel Carson

Rachel Carson, the author of Silent Spring (1962), brought to the American public’s attention the hazards of pesticide use on the environment. By tackling a smaller part of a larger dilemma, Carson gained both negative and positive attention from scientists, politicians, industry, and the public.

Read full story
2 comments

Soul Asylum’s “Runaway Train” Music Video Helped Recover 25 Kids Over the Last 20+ Years

What's Grunge Music Got to Do With Missing Children?. 1990s Grunge band Soul Asylum’s “Runaway Train” music video was released in 1994. The producers interspersed images of missing children and information about how to help along with scenes to get across the message.

Read full story

Calming Minds in Hustle Culture

Daily we are bombarded with productivity hacks, self-help coaches, and personal growth challenges. We are inundated with ads to lose weight, look younger, and gain more energy. We get on the American Dream Treadmill™ and reach Destination Burnout™.

Read full story
2 comments
Tulsa, OK

Sun People Yoga Makes Classes Available to Diverse Students and Instructors — In Tulsa and Virtually All Over the World

Sun People Yoga co-founder Simi Burn. Source: Sun People Yoga IG. Whose Minds, Bodies, and Spirits Do Yoga Studios Generally Cater?. Yoga can be fantastic for the mind, body, and spirit. But, whose minds, bodies, and spirits does yoga cater to? Here in the United States, yoga is steeped in rich, white, and modelesque culture. When you see yoga on TV or in person, it’s likely that you will observe mostly young to middle-aged white people with skinny, average, or athletic physiques. And, these people can afford yoga. A 2002 survey found the majority of yoga students were college-educated white women. 48% of the surveyed group made $65,000 or more annually.

Read full story
2 comments

My Compulsive Shopping Story

I’m not a psychological expert on compulsive shopping behavior — I’m a personal one. For several years, I hid my compulsive purchases from my spouse. I sought the immediate satisfaction of hitting the “Buy” button. I snuck boxes in the house and made secretive trips to pick up stones from a local vendor. When the orders arrived, I usually experienced guilt and stashed them away out of sight.

Read full story
8 comments
Tulsa, OK

Striving For a Country in Which it Isn’t a Privilege to Educate Yourself About Racism—On the history of Greenwood

“Greenwood Cultural Center” by imarcc is licensed under CC BY 2.0. In Tulsa, Oklahoma in the spring of 1921, a race massacre devastated a 35-block (possibly bigger) majority Black neighborhood and business section that went by the name of Greenwood. Hundreds of victims were killed — the exact number is unknown because their bodies were buried in unlabeled mass graves.

Read full story
5 comments
Tulsa, OK

Plant Garden Potatoes Between Valentine's and St. Patrick's Day For an Early Season "French Fry" Harvest

Growing potatoes in Tulsa, Oklahoma is fairly easy and plenty rewarding. Plus, potatoes are one of the early garden crops you can plant, along with snow and snap peas, lettuce, carrots, radishes, and other cool-season crops to enjoy as we thaw out from our freezing winter.

Read full story

Wishtree is a Fantastic Summer Reading Book for Elementary and Middle School Students

Source: Author photograph of book cover. “Trees have a rather complicated relationship with people, after all. One minute you’re hugging us. The next minute you’re turning us into tables and tongue depressors.”— Red, the oak tree narrator of Wishtree.

Read full story
Tulsa, OK

Tulsans, It's Time to Plant Your Fall Garden!

Lisa with her father Darrell Merrell.The Tomato Man's Daughter Facebook page. Lisa Merrell, the owner of The Tomato Man's Daughter, says planting a second crop of tomatoes in July is a great idea. Lucky for us, the doors open for summer plant sales on Thursday, July 15. Many Oklahomans enjoy fall gardening which can include beets, beans, and tomatoes. Planting a second crop of tomatoes in July may actually be easier than planting tomatoes in spring. Here's what Lisa has to say about planting tomatoes in the summer:

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy