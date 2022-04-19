Race Your Way Through The Dog Days of Summer In The Sweat Hot Oklahoma Summer Trials (SHOST) on July 23 in Nowata, OK

SHOST 2022 Run T-Shirt Design Alex Gramblin, with permission.

We dare you to get out your running shoes during the dog days of Oklahoma.

How?

Participate in the inaugural Sweat Hot Oklahoma Summer Trials (SHOST) in Nowata, Oklahoma, which is in the northeastern corner of the state. 5k, 6, and 12 hours options are available.

But, before you join us in July...

Have fun while showing your team spirit and Earth stewardship. Participate in cleaning up the course and running as many loops as you'd like on April 24. Run as many laps as you want on the SHOST course. Looking forward to seeing you during the Great American Cleanup weekend. We'll provide trash bags and gloves if you’d like to help with the cleanup.

After the run, we're firing up a grill to enjoy food & beverages.

SHOST Cleanup and Course Preview

Sunday, April 24th from 10:00 am-2:00 pm in Nowata at the High School Track, 700 W Osage Ave, Nowata, OK 74048

Facebook Event Link: https://fb.me/e/1Q4EuejHW

On to the SHOST July 23, 2022 Race Info

Course options

1 Mile Fun Run (Free without Tshirt) 5k $25 with Tshirt included $30 after June 22 6 Hour Endurance $65 with Tshirt included, $75 after June 27 12 Hour Endurance $90 with Tshirt included, $100 after June 27

*Registration closes July 20, 11:59PM.

12 & 6-Hour 1st Place Male & Female will win a custom belt buckle

1st, 2nd & 3rd Place Male & Female in all 3 categories will win a wooden laser etched plaque.

All finishers receive a wooden laser engraved finisher medal on a lanyard along with a commemorative t-shirt

SHOST provides one fully stocked aid station at the start/finish and one water, sports drink, and ice station on the course. Cold water every 1.6 miles or so will be a welcome treat in the sweltering heat of July. The race coordinators are planning to feed the ravished 12 & 6 hour runners with burgers and side dishes.

SHOST is collaborating with Nowata CAN to help promote a healthy lifestyle for community members and ALL PROFITS (after expenses) from the entry fees will go back to the NPS General Athletic Fund.

From race founder, Alex Gramblin:

You should hear "Jane" by Jefferson Starship when you sign up for this race. Well not actually. But think about the setting! July. Running shorts. An asphalt track. Small town vibes. Welcome to Nowata’s first 12 & 6 hour running event! Not ready for that distance? Try the 5K or FREE 1 mile fun run (shirt not included). We hope you’re ready to sweat. It’s sure to be a good time :)

Registration Link: https://ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=93240