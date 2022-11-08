Bethlehem, CT

Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & Garden

Aileen Bastos

Wreath Image

Bethlehem, CT (November 8, 2022) – Join us at Connecticut Landmarks’ Bellamy-Ferriday House & Garden to make a gorgeous wreath for your home using fresh greenery. Participants will create their own beautiful wreaths to enjoy throughout the holiday season. Our staff-lead wreath-making sessions will lead you step-by-step through the process. This activity is a great holiday kick-off and a tradition at Bellamy-Ferriday House & Garden.

The instructor-led wreath-making workshops will take place on Saturday, November 26, from 11am to 1 pm and from 2 to 4 pm, as well as Sunday, November 27, from 1 to 3 pm. Please bring your own clippers and enjoy a hands-on, fragrant crafting experience. The cost is $45 per wreath ($35 for CTL Members) – which includes materials. Private sessions are available for groups of 10 or more; inquire for pricing and availability.

Reservations required as space is limited; please register by going online to https://ctlandmarks.org/events/, contacting the Bellamy-Ferriday House & Garden at (203) 266-7596, or emailing bellamy.ferriday@ctlandmarks.org.

About the Bellamy-Ferriday House & Garden
The Bellamy-Ferriday House and Garden is located at 9 Main Street North, Bethlehem, CT. It is open for tours by advance reservation May through October. For hours and more information, visit www.ctlandmarks.org; https://www.facebook.com/BellamyFerridayHouseGarden; or call (203) 266-7596.

About Connecticut Landmarks

Connecticut Landmarks uses historic properties to inspire an understanding of our complex past. Founded in 1936 as the Antiquarian & Landmarks Society, we are a state-wide network of twelve significant historic properties that span four centuries of New England history. Our real-life stories, as told through our collections, make history matter. For more information, please visit www.ctlandmarks.org.

