Fall Foliage Day at Bellamy-Ferriday House & Garden

Bethlehem, CT (September 26, 2022) – Join Connecticut Landmarks’ Bellamy-Ferriday House & Garden, the Bethlehem Land Trust, and the Old Bethlem Historical Society for Fall Foliage Day on Sunday, October 9, from 1 to 4 pm. Explore the historic grounds of the Bellamy-Ferriday House & Garden, the Bellamy Preserve, and the Old Bethlem Burial Grounds and learn the history of these places that once made up the working farm of Rev. Joseph Bellamy in the 18th Century.

This historical property has been located in the center of Bethlehem for over 250 years. In recent years it has gain popularity from the New York Times best-seller Lilac Girls, but this property holds so many more stories. During Fall Foliage Day visitors will have the opportunity to experience the landscape in its entirety, while enjoying the beautiful fall foliage. Visit the historic orchard, explore the farm of yesterday, and appreciate the preserve of today. Wander the old farm road to the Old Bethlem Burial Grounds, the final resting place of many former residents.

Fall Foliage Day is a FREE event. Parking for the event is available at Bellamy-Ferriday House & Garden, the Bethlehem Land Trust’s Bellamy Preserve, and at Old Beth Burial Grounds. The Bellamy-Ferriday House & Garden is located at 9 Main Street North, Bethlehem, CT. House tours will be available at seasonal admission rates.

Bellamy-Ferriday House & Garden Image courtesy of CT Landmarks

About the Bellamy-Ferriday House & Garden

The Bellamy-Ferriday House and Garden is located at 9 Main Street North, Bethlehem, CT. It is open for tours by advance reservation May through October. For hours and more information, visit www.ctlandmarks.org; https://www.facebook.com/BellamyFerridayHouseGarden; or call (203) 266-7596.

About the Bethlehem Land Trust

The Bethlehem Land Trust is dedicated to the conservation of open space, agricultural land, forests, water resources, and native plant and animal life, all of which contribute to the rural character of the community. For more information, visit bethlehemlandtrustct.org.

About the Old Bethlem Historical Society

The Old Bethlem Historical Society was established in 1968 to promote and preserve Bethlehem’s history. For more information visit bethlehemct.org/obhsi.

About Connecticut Landmarks

Connecticut Landmarks uses historic properties to inspire an understanding of our complex past. Founded in 1936 as the Antiquarian & Landmarks Society, we are a state-wide network of twelve significant historic properties that span four centuries of New England history. Our real-life stories, as told through our collections, make history matter. For more information, please visit www.ctlandmarks.org.