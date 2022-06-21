Bellamy-Ferriday House & Garden Presents: In the Garden with Tovah Martin

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Peg Shimer, Site Administrator, Bellamy-Ferriday House & Garden

(203) 266-7596 bellamy.ferriday@ctlandmarks.org

Aileen Bastos, Marketing and Communications Manager

(860) 247-8996 x 23 aileen.bastos@ctlandmarks.org

Lilacs at Bellamy-Ferriday House & Garden CT Landmarks

Bethlehem, CT (June 21, 2022) –Connecticut Landmarks invites you to join author and noted horticulturist Tovah Martin for a very special in person talk, on Thursday, June 23, from 11am to 12:30pm at Bellamy-Ferriday House & Garden, located at 9 Main Street North, in Bethlehem. We are delighted to welcome Tovah Martin as she discusses the importance of incorporating heirloom plantings in your garden and plantscapes. This talk promises to be informative as well as inspirational.

Often, we focus on our gardens as chores rather than reaping the rewards of what we have planted. Heirloom plantings allow us to enjoy the simple beauty of nature, while adding new dimensions to the garden. Tovah will also discuss bringing heirlooms in to the garden to enhance your senses and will broaden our understanding of sight, sound, touch, smell, and taste as they come into play throughout the day and seasons. And as a result, we’ll discover how to create habitats that benefit all creatures.

General admission is $25, or $20 for CTL Members. Tickets can be purchased online at https://ctlandmarks.org/event/in-the-garden-with-tovah-martin/, via phone at 203-266-7596, or at Bellamy-Ferriday House & Garden during operating hours (Wednesday through Sunday, 12 – 4PM).

About Tovah Martin

Tovah Martin’s expertise and passion for gardening lead her to write serval books, appear on the CBS Sunday Early Show and the Martha Stewart Show, and acquire serval publications in noted gardening magazines, such as New England Home, Better Homes & Gardens, and Martha Stewart Living. Martin’s article on lilacs in Victoria Magazine first inspired author Martha Hall Kelly’s to visit the Bellamy-Ferriday House & Garden, and to write two New York Times best-selling novels, Lilac Girls and Lost Roses. For more information, visit http://www.tovahmartin.com.

About the Bellamy-Ferriday House & Garden

The Bellamy-Ferriday House and Garden is located at 9 Main Street North, Bethlehem, CT. It is open for tours by advance reservation May through October. For hours and more information, visit www.ctlandmarks.org; https://www.facebook.com/BellamyFerridayHouseGarden; or call (203) 266-7596.

About Connecticut Landmarks

Connecticut Landmarks uses historic properties to inspire an understanding of our complex past. Founded in 1936 as the Antiquarian & Landmarks Society, we are a state-wide network of twelve significant historic properties that span four centuries of New England history. Our real-life stories, as told through our collections, make history matter. For more information, please visit www.ctlandmarks.org.

###