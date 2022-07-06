Research Has Found That Untreated Sleep Apnea May Accelerate Aging

AHealthBlog

Obstructive sleep apnea impacts 22 million individuals in the United States and is associated with a greater risk of high blood pressure, diabetes, heart attacks, stroke, and a number of other chronic conditions. PMC2546461 Researchers have also discovered that obstructive sleep apnea that is left untreated also speeds up the biological aging process which can be slowed or potentially reversed with appropriate treatment. (European Respiratory Journal)

Testing age acceleration involves a DNA analyzing blood test that makes use of an algorithm for measuring the biological age of an individual. The phenomenon of the biological age of an individual exceeding their chronological age is referred to as “epigenetic age acceleration,” which is associated with chronic disease and overall mortality.

Age acceleration is not unique to obstructive sleep apnea; it can be a result of various environmental factors such as pollution, poor diet, or smoking. Although it’s quite common for individuals In Western culture to suffer from epigenetic age acceleration, the researchers investigated how obstructive sleep apnea impacts systemic age acceleration in comparison to individuals not suffering from it.

The researchers examined 16 non-smokers who had been diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea and they were compared to 8 control individuals without it to evaluate the impact of obstructive sleep apnea on epigenetic age acceleration for a year. Following a blood test at baseline, the obstructive sleep apnea group was given continuous positive airway pressure treatment for 1 year before they were tested again.

The study results revealed that lower oxygen levels and sleep disruptions induced by obstructive sleep apnea while sleeping increased biological age acceleration in comparison to the control group. The obstructive sleep apnea individuals adhering to continuous positive airway pressure did however show an epigenetic age deceleration, while there was no change in age acceleration trends for the control group. The results indicate that the effective implementation of obstructive sleep apnea treatment can at least partially reverse biological age acceleration.

According to the researchers, the key to the success that continuous positive airway pressure has in slowing age acceleration is strict device use adherence for a minimum of 4 hours a night.

Originally published on: AHealthBlog

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UORiX_0gUE85no00
Sleep byIsabella and Zsa Fischer/Unsplash

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# sleep# aging

Comments / 13

Published by

Evidence based health and fitness information

N/A
1800 followers

More from AHealthBlog

Even Moderate Drinking Has a Negative Impact on Brain Health

The results of numerous studies have been clear: heavy drinkers have changes in brain size and structure that are linked to cognitive impairments. Researchers have now shown that even modest consumption of alcohol such as a few glasses of wine or beers every week could also pose a risk to brain health. An analysis of data from over 36,000 individuals revealed that light-to-moderate consumption of alcohol was linked to a reduction in the overall volume of the brain. (Journal reference)

Read full story

Acupuncture May Help Reduce the Number of Chronic Tension Headaches

According to the results of a study, acupuncture could help reduce the number of headaches every month in individuals suffering from chronic tension headaches. (Journal reference)

Read full story
1 comments

Nordic Diet Reduces Cholesterol and Blood Sugar Levels

Rapeseed oil, fish, veggies, whole grains, and berries are the primary ingredients of the Nordic diet that has been recognized as incredibly healthy, sustainable, and tasty. The diet can help in preventing obesity and reducing the risk of high cholesterol, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and high blood pressure.

Read full story
46 comments

Muscle Strengthening Activity Every Week Helps to Reduce Risk of Death

An analysis of data collected from the existing evidence has shown that muscle-strengthening activity for 30 to 60 minutes every week independent of aerobic exercise is associated with a 10 to 20% reduction in risk of dying from all causes, particularly from cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. The analysis however indicates a J-shaped curve for the majority of outcomes, without any conclusive evidence that the risk is further reduced with more than 1 hour of muscle-strengthening activities every week. (Journal reference)

Read full story

Two Studies Have Found Positive Health Benefits of Eating Mangoes

Two studies have found that consuming mangoes regularly may help to improve diets and manage important chronic disease risk contributing risk factors. The result of one of these studies suggests that consuming mangoes is linked to better overall quality of diet and nutrient intake that many adults and children are lacking at optimum levels. The results of the other study indicate that snacking on mangoes may help with improving glucose control and inflammation reduction in comparison to other sweet snacks.

Read full story
22 comments

Even Daily Household Chores Can Help to Reduce Risk of Heart Disease

Researchers studying the impact that daily life movement has on the risk of cardiovascular disease suggest that brisk walking or running isn't the only way to reduce heart disease risk. Just being “up and about” carrying out routine activities, known as daily life movement, which includes cooking, gardening, housework, and self-care activities such as showering can be of significant benefit to cardiovascular health. (Journal reference)

Read full story
2 comments

Long Term Use of Paracetamol Linked to Increase in Blood Pressure

According to a study, long-term use of paracetamol could increase stroke and heart disease risk in individuals suffering from high blood pressure. The researchers recommend that individuals having a long-term prescription for the painkiller, which is usually used for treating chronic pain, should choose the lowest effective dose for the least amount of time. (Study Reference)

Read full story
6 comments

Exercise as Effective as Surgery for a Torn Meniscus in Young People

Researchers have conducted a study comparing exercise in combination with patient education as opposed to meniscal injury surgery in 121 young individuals between the ages of 18 and 40. The study revealed that surgery and exercise are just as effective for young individuals with meniscal tears. The study compared surgical and non-surgical treatments for meniscal tears in young individuals and revealed that exercise together with patient education provides similar outcomes as surgery. Study Reference: DOI.

Read full story

Research Suggests That Prunes May Be Good for Bone Health

In a review of previous studies, it was confirmed that consumption of prunes can help in preventing or delaying bone loss in postmenopausal women, perhaps because of their capability to reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, both of which play a role in bone loss.Study Reference: DOI.

Read full story
1 comments

As Little as 3 Seconds of Exercise a Day Has an Impact on Muscle Strength

A study has discovered that weight lifting for as little as 3 seconds every day can positively affect muscle strength. Researchers had 39 healthy individuals complete 1 muscle contraction at optimum effort for 3 seconds every day, 5 days a week for 4 weeks. (Study Reference: DOI)

Read full story
2 comments

Binge Watching TV May Increase the Risk of Life Threatening Blood Clots

Researchers advise taking breaks while binge-watching TV to prevent blood clots as a study reveals that watching television for 4 hours a day or more is linked to a 35% greater risk of blood clots in comparison to less than watching 2.5 hours. The study results also indicated that being physically active doesn't eliminate the elevated risk of blood clots linked to prolonged TV watching. It's essential to take breaks when binging on TV by standing and stretching every half an hour or making use of a stationary bike as well as eliminating the unhealthy snacks while watching television. Reference: DOI.

Read full story
24 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy