Francis Marion — five things to know about the legendary "Swamp Fox"

AHC on Newsbreak

Who was Francis Marion?

Francis Marion was an officer in the South Carolina Militia during the American Revolutionary War, and was known as the "Swamp Fox." He was a veteran of the French and Indian War and fought on the frontier in the Cherokee War. He entered politics and was elected to the South Carolina Provincial Congress, and in June 1775, he was commissioned as a Captain in the 2nd South Carolina Regiment, under the command of William Moultrie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O24H2_0l997MZo00
Francis Marion.Photo byNew York Public Library Digital Collections.

Marion fought at Fort Moultrie during the Battle of Sullivan's Island and helped stop the British attack on Charleston. In September 1776. he was commissioned as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Continental Army and then participated in the Siege of Savannah. American and French forces, under the command of General Benjamin Lincoln, failed to take Savannah from the British and fell back to Charleston.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzmhn_0l997MZo00
General Benjamin Lincoln.Photo byNew York Public Library Digital Collections

In 1780, the British laid siege to Charleston, and Lincoln was forced to surrender. Roughly 5,000 American troops were taken prisoner, but Marion was not among them. He was recovering from a broken ankle and was not there. After a portion of the British army sailed north, Marion organized a small force of militia — “Marions’ Men” — and, for a time, was the only American military resistance in South Carolina. Marion and his men conducted "guerrilla warfare" against British supply lines. In July 1780, Marion and his men joined the army under the command of General Horatio Gates. Gates sent Marion on a mission to gather intelligence, and he was not present at the Battle of Camden, the disastrous defeat of Gates in the South.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IYX5A_0l997MZo00
General Horatio Gates.Photo byGilbert Stuart, Wikipedia

In November 1780, General Charles Cornwallis sent Lieutenant Colonel Banastre Tarleton to capture him. Tarleton chased after him, but Marion escaped through a swamp. Afterward, he fought at the Siege of Fort Watson, the Siege of Fort Motte, and commanded the right wing of the army, under the command of General Nathanael Greene, at the Battle of Eutaw Springs. In January 1782, he was elected to the South Carolina Assembly and left the army. In 1790, he helped write the South Carolina Constitution and then retired.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eVLGx_0l997MZo00
Francis Marion escaping from Tarleton.Photo byNew York Public Library Digital Collections.

Important Facts About Francis Marion the Swamp Fox

1. Francis Marion was a planter in South Carolina at the outbreak of the American Revolutionary War.

He was likely born around 1732, in the area of St. John’s Parish in Berkeley County, near Georgetown, South Carolina. He died on February 27, 1795, at his estate, Pond Bluff, in South Carolina.

2. Marion used unconventional tactics to fight the British.

In August 1780, he waged guerrilla warfare against Loyalists and British forces along the Pee Dee River and Santee River. He fought off three Loyalist groups and then attacked British supply lines. He carried out raids on Georgetown and escaped the British Dragoons under the command of Lt. Col. Banastre Tarleton. Most likely, Marion developed his backwoods fighting skills during the Cherokee War.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=254uT4_0l997MZo00
Banastre Tarleton.Photo byJoshua Reynolds, Wikipedia

3. Marion earned the nickname “Swamp Fox” and was promoted to Brigadier General.

After Tarleton failed to capture Marion, he said, "as for this damned old fox, not even the devil himself could not catch him." After that, people started to refer to Marion as the “Swamp Fox.” He was also promoted to Brigadier General by Governor John Rutledge.

4. Marion’s cooperation with Nathanael Greene helped force the British to the coast.

Unlike some South Carolina military leaders, Marion was willing to work with General Nathanael Green, who was in command of the Southern Army. In April 1781, Marion helped capture Fort Watson, and then Fort Motte a month later. Those two victories forced the British to leave Camden, South Carolina. At the Battle of Eutaw Springs, Marion commanded South Carolina Militia and helped gain a tactical victory in the last major battle of the war that took place in the Carolinas. Afterward, the British retreated to the coast, which eventually led them to find refuge in Yorktown, where they were trapped between the Continental Army and the French Navy at the Battle of Yorktown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OBooK_0l997MZo00
General Nathanael Greene.Photo byNew York Public Library Digital Collections.

5. The legacy of Francis Marion has been memorialized — and exaggerated — by popular culture.

Marion’s exploits have been the basis of both television and film. “The Swamp Fox” was an 8-episode mini-series produced by Walt Disney Productions. The series, which was originally broadcast from 1959 to 1962, featured Leslie Neilson as Marion. In 2000, the feature film “The Patriot” used Marion, Marion’s Men, and Banastre Tarlton as the basis for its main characters.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History# American History# American Revolutionary War# War# Military

Comments / 6

Published by

American History Central is an independent encyclopedia of American history. AHC on Newsbreak is an official channel for original short stories about American history.

Dublin, OH
600 followers

More from AHC on Newsbreak

Chattanooga, TN

Ulysses S. Grant's Cracker Line helps break the Siege of Chattanooga

The Chattanooga Campaign of 1863 was a significant series of events that helped shape the course of the Civil War. Union General William S. Rosecrans led the Army of the Cumberland to capture Chattanooga, an important railroad junction connecting the upper Confederacy with the Deep South. After a series of battles, General Braxton Bragg and the Confederate Army of Tennessee laid siege to Chattanooga, cutting off supplies and threatening the Union army. Ulysses S. Grant arrived with reinforcements and established a new supply line known as the "Cracker Line." The Union forces broke the siege and launched an offensive to drive the Confederates away from Chattanooga. The Army of the Cumberland's ascent of Missionary Ridge is considered one of the war's most dramatic events. The campaign gave the Union uncontested control of Chattanooga and turned it into an important supply center for Sherman's Atlanta Campaign in 1864.

Read full story

Confederation to Constitution, a short history of the transition to the Federal Government

The American Revolutionary War officially ended in 1783 when the Treaty of Paris was signed. The United States achieved the independence from Great Britain that it had fought for, but was still a young nation, with a weak central government under the Articles of Confederation. The government was weak under the articles for several reasons. For example, they did not provide the Confederation Congress with the authority to enforce the Treaty of Paris, regulate interstate commerce, or respond to internal uprisings.

Read full story
Richmond, VA

The Peninsula Campaign leads to the rise of Lee and Jackson during the Civil War

The Peninsula Campaign of 1861 was an offensive launched by Union General George B. McClellan to capture the Confederate capital of Richmond. The campaign started with the transportation of approximately 120,000 Union troops to Fort Monroe in southeastern Virginia. However, McClellan's erroneous belief that the Confederate army outnumbered his own led to a siege of Yorktown, resulting in a one-month delay that allowed Confederate General Joseph Johnston to redeploy troops to the peninsula. The first major encounter of the campaign occurred near Williamsburg in May, resulting in inconclusive results. McClellan's offensive stalled as he awaited reinforcements and devised plans for capturing Richmond, allowing Confederate General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson to inflict a series of defeats on Union forces in the Shenandoah Valley. Heavy spring rains flooded the Chickahominy River, dividing McClellan's army, and Confederate General Robert E. Lee replaced the injured Johnston. Lee launched the Seven Days Battles, which ultimately drove McClellan's army away from Richmond and marked a critical turning point in the war.

Read full story
24 comments

Ethan Allen, one of the first heroes of the American Revolutionary War

Ethan Allen was a Revolutionary War hero and one of the first heroes of the war. He rose to prominence when he moved to the New Hampshire Grants — present-day Vermont — and was hired by the settlers living there to represent them in a dispute with New York authorities over ownership of the land. The proceedings, which are known as the Albany Ejectment Trials, resulted in the settlers losing their rights to their land. Allen returned to the Grants, where he and many of the settlers vowed to defend their homes. They formed a militia group — the Green Mountain Boys — and Allen was chosen as the leader. For the next four years, they fought against New York authorities to keep their land, even when the New York legislature branded Allen and others, including Seth Warner, as outlaws and offered a reward for their capture. When the American Revolutionary War started, Connecticut hired the Green Mountain Boys to attack Fort Ticonderoga for the purpose of capturing cannons and heavy artillery. On the trip to Ticonderoga, they were joined by Benedict Arnold. Then, on May 10, 1775, they successfully captured the fort, weapons, and ammunition.

Read full story
10 comments
Virginia State

Western Virginia's battle to secede from Virginia during the Civil War

The Western Virginia Campaign of 1861 was fought between Union and Confederate forces for control of western Virginia, which was a region that wanted to remain in the Union. The campaign was significant because it paved the way for the creation of the new state of West Virginia in October 1861. The campaign involved several battles, including the Battle of Philippi, the Battle of Rich Mountain, the Battle of Kessler's Cross Lanes, the Battle of Carnifex Ferry, the Battle of Cheat Mountain, and the Battle of Greenbrier River. The Union forces eventually gained firm control of western Virginia, and the new state of West Virginia was admitted to the Union on June 20, 1863.

Read full story
50 comments
New York City, NY

Six weeks in 1770 that shook America

By the early months of 1770, tensions in America between Patriot leaders and British officials reached a breaking point. From January 19 to March 5, in just a little more than six weeks, three incidents took place that shook Colonial America.

Read full story
5 comments
Virginia State

Gabriel’s Rebellion — an educated enslaved man leads a revolt in Virginia

In 1776, during the American Revolutionary War, a boy was born into slavery in Henrico County, Virginia, on Brookfield Plantation, which was owned by Thomas Prosser. The boy was given the name “Gabriel” and 24 years later he help organize a slave rebellion in Virginia.

Read full story
4 comments
California State

California's Bear Flag Revolt and the short-lived California Republic

The Bear Flag Revolt was an armed uprising by American settlers, known as the “Osos,” in California against the Mexican government in 1846. It is called the “Bear Flag Revolt” because the Osos adopted a flag that had a black bear on it.

Read full story
21 comments
Gettysburg, PA

Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain saves the Union at Gettysburg

Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain was a teacher who became an officer in the United States Army during the Civil War. After the war, he was a successful politician — he served four terms as Governor of Maine — and an educator — he was the President of Bowdoin College. However, he is likely most well-known for leading the 20th Maine in its heroic stand on Little Round Top on the second day of the Battle of Gettysburg.

Read full story
6 comments
Virginia State

Robert E. Lee's journey to Appomattox Court House

Perhaps no one person has been more polarizing in the legacy of the Civil War than Robert E. Lee. When the Civil War explodes in April 1861, he is a respected officer in the United States Army. So respected, he is asked to lead the United States Army and help force the states in the Confederacy to lay down their arms. He declines and leads Virginia's forces instead. To Lee, he is protecting Virginia against a government that is attacking its own people. To others, he is a traitor to his country.

Read full story
211 comments

Pontiac and the Proclamation Line — why Britain decides it needs to keep an army in North America.

On February 10, 1763, the Treaty of Paris is signed. It ends the Seven Years' War in Europe and the French and Indian War in North America. In the treaty, France and Spain cede all their territory east of the Mississippi River to Great Britain. Spain gains the Louisiana Territory and controls the Mississippi River. King George III has to be thrilled. His empire has just grown by leaps and bounds.

Read full story
5 comments

Ben Franklin's "Short Hints" and the beginning of colonial cooperation in British America

By the middle of the 18th century, Benjamin Franklin is already well known as the publisher of the Pennsylvania Gazette and Poor Richard's Almanack. In 1752, he conducts his infamous electricity experiment with a key and kite. However, he's on the cusp of scribbling down some notes that will put him into the history books as the person responsible for a frame of government that will unite the British colonies in North America.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy