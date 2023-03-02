New York City, NY

Six weeks in 1770 that shook America

By the early months of 1770, tensions in America between Patriot leaders and British officials reached a breaking point. From January 19 to March 5, in just a little more than six weeks, three incidents took place that shook Colonial America.

  1. January 19-20 — The Battle of Golden Hill and the Golden Hill Riots take place in New York City.
  2. February 22 — 11-year-old Christopher Seider is killed by a British customs official in Boston.
  3. March 5 — British soldiers fire into a mob, killing five Americans and wounding three others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eb8hF_0l5Zru0A00
Samuel Adams.Photo byWikipedia

A short history of the rising tension between colonial Americans and British officials

Historians generally agree the American Revolution starts in 1763 when Parliament decides to keep a standing army in North America in order to protect the territory it gained from France after the French and Indian War. In order to pay for the army, Prime Minister George Grenville decides to end the policy of Salutary Neglect, enforce the Molasses Act, and expand it with the Sugar Act.

The Sugar Crisis and Stamp Act Crisis

The Sugar Act is passed in 1764 and is quickly followed by the Stamp Act of 1765. The provisions of both acts levy taxes on Americans — without their consent. It is the beginning of "no taxation without representation."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E3FDo_0l5Zru0A00
Colonists reading a copy of the Stamp Act in Boston.Photo byNew York Public Library Digital Collections

Americans organize resistance to the Stamp Act. There are public riots and government officials are forced to resign and promise they will not enforce the law. Out of the resistance come the Sons of Liberty, who spread from Boston and New York to other cities and towns throughout the colonies. They set up Committees of Correspondence and communicate with each other in an effort to thwart British tax policies and enforcement.

The Declaratory Act, Quartering Act, and Townshend Acts

However, King George III and Parliament keep asserting their authority over the colonies. The Stamp Act is repealed, but the Declaratory Act is passed and Parliament declares it had the authority to pass whatever laws to govern the colonies it felt are necessary — which includes tax laws.

The Declaratory Act is followed by the Quartering Act of 1765 and the Townshend Acts of 1767 and 1768. Americans resist the provisions of those laws, but not with the same violent mob mentality as they had done during the Stamp Act Crisis.

The Liberty Affair and Occupation of Boston

However, after John Hancock refuses to allow British customs officials to inspect one of his ships, a riot breaks out in Boston. British officials respond by sending troops to occupy the city on October 1, 1768.

British troops are already stationed in New York City, and their presence in Boston makes it clear to Americans that Parliament intends to use the army to force compliance with the law. Other cities, such as Charleston, wonder if they will be next.

Americans reach the breaking point with the Redcoats

By 1770, people living in New York and Boston have had it with the British soldiers, who look down on them as second-class citizens and antagonize them. In both cities, the soldiers and citizens often fight with each other.

Perhaps the biggest issue the Americans have with the soldiers is the fact that when they are off duty they hold jobs, which would otherwise be reserved for Americans.

In the eyes of many Americans, the British troops — the Redcoats — are in New York and Boston to make them pay taxes. At the same time, Americans are unable to find work because the Redcoats take the jobs.

The Battle of Golden Hill in New York City

The Battle of Golden Hill — also known as the “Golden Hill Riot” — is a street fight between the New York Sons of Liberty and British troops stationed in the city.

Following the passage of the Stamp Act, the New York Sons of Liberty form in opposition to the proposed law, led by Isaac Sears, John Lamb, and Alexander McDougall.  Although the Stamp Act is repealed, the Sons of Liberty continue to operate and oppose British policies the members believe violate their rights as Englishmen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZjSmW_0l5Zru0A00
The Battle of Golden HillPhoto byNew-York Historical Society Museum & Library

In 1766, British troops are stationed in New York City, which created tension between the Redcoats and New Yorkers. At the root of the issue is the fact the New York Assembly refuses to provide money and housing to support the troops, as required by the 1765 Quartering Act. Making things worse, the Sons of Liberty agitate the Redcoats by erecting a Liberty Pole near their barracks. 

In December 1769, the New York Assembly agrees to a scheme devised by Cadwallader Colden which the Sons of Liberty believe is intended to raise money to help support the Redcoats. The Sons of Liberty protest publicly, and McDougall publishes a pamphlet that criticizes raising money for the troops. 

The Redcoats respond by cutting down the Liberty Pole and posting their own handbill around the streets of the city. On January 19, some of the soldiers are putting up the handbill when they are grabbed by Sears and another man, Walter Quackenbos. They take the soldiers to the Mayor’s office and demand they be arrested. 

A mob of New Yorkers gathers, and then a small contingent of British troops comes to the aid of their fellow soldiers. The situation is tense at first but calms down, and the troops march back to their barracks — up Golden Hill.

However, the mob follows and closes in around the troops. Another group of Redcoats appears at the top of the hill. Suddenly, a brawl breaks out and the riot spills over into the neighboring streets and the market. City officials and British officers arrive and restore order. More fighting follows the next day throughout the area as the soldiers skirmish with a group of sailors and citizens. The Sons of Liberty help fight off the Redcoats.

Early accounts of the battle say the Redcoats killed one New Yorker, but that is never proven. Still, the fighting at the Battle of Golden Hill — which includes Redcoats using bayonets — is arguably the “First Bloodshed of the Revolution.”

The Death of Christopher Seider

A little more than a month later, on February 22, 1770, a mob gathers outside the home of a British Customs Official — Ebeneezer Richardson — in Boston. The people are upset Richardson broke up a protest in front of the shop owned by Theodophilus Lillie, a Loyalist merchant.

The crowd turns violent and throws rocks through the windows of Richardson’s house. One of them hits Richardson’s wife. Richardson grabs his gun and fires into the crowd. 11-year-old Christopher Seider is hit twice, once in the arm and once in the head.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t5vsB_0l5Zru0A00
A woman holds Christopher Seider after he is shot.Photo byCassell's Illustrated History of England, 1865

After the boy dies, his body is taken to Dr. Joseph Warren for an autopsy. Warren reports the body contained, “eleven shot or plugs, about the bigness of large peas” and confirms the boy was indeed killed by Richardson’s weapon. Some consider the boy to be the first casualty of the American Revolution.

Samuel Adams arranges for Seider’s funeral and a public display is made of what Richardson has done. An estimated 2,000 people attend the funeral at the Granary Burial Ground, which fuels the outrage of the people of Boston and their anger toward the Redcoats.

The "Bloody Massacre" in Boston

On the morning of March 5, an article about Christopher Seider’s death appears in the Boston Gazette. That night, an altercation between a British soldier, Private Hugh White, and a 13-year-old boy, Edward Garrick explodes into violence.

The incident starts when Garrick insults Captain Lieutenant John Goldfinch. Goldfinch ignores the boy, but Private White, who is nearby at his post, demands the boy apologize to Goldfinch. Garrick refuses, and words are exchanged. Then Garrick pokes Goldfinch in the chest, and White hits the boy in the head with his musket. Garrick’s friend, Bartholomew Broaders, starts arguing with White, which draws the attention of more people. The crowd grows and includes Boston bookseller Henry Knox.

The officer in charge of the night’s watch, Captain Thomas Preston, is alerted to the trouble and sends an officer and six privates to assist White. Preston orders the troops to fix bayonets and goes with them to the scene. By the time they arrive, the crowd has grown to more than 300 people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mYUpo_0l5Zru0A00
The Boston Massacre.Photo byNew York Public Library Digital Collections

The commotion and shouting leads to the ringing of the church bells, which usually means there is a fire. More people run to the scene, including John Adams.

The crowd starts throwing snowballs, ice, rocks, and other things at the troops. Private Hugh Montgomery is hit with something and drops his musket. When he picks it back up, he fires into the crowd, even though Preston has not given the order to fire.

Montgomery’s discharge strikes and kills Crispus Attucks. Within moments, the other troops panic and fire into the crowd. When the shooting is over, five are dead, and six are wounded. Along with Attucks, the others killed by British fire are Samuel Gray, Patrick Carr, James Caldwell, and Samuel Maverick.

The crowd backs away and Preston calls soldiers from the 29th Regiment out. The British take defensive positions in front of the Town House to protect themselves from the mob. Governor Thomas Hutchinson is called out to help restore order. Hutchinson promises the mob there will be an investigation into the incident, but only if the mob disperses. The mob breaks up.

During the melee, Joseph Warren is called to the scene to tend to the wounded. Later, he recalls the incident and writes:

The horrors of that dreadful night are but too deeply impressed on our hearts. Language is too feeble to paint the emotions of our souls, when our streets were stained with the blood of our brethren, when our ears were wounded by the groans of the dying, and our eyes were tormented by the sight of the mangled bodies of the dead.

Samuel Adams calls the incident “The Boston Massacre.”

Joseph Warren's Assessment

Warren believes British troops firing on British citizens is the final straw, “To arms! we snatched our weapons, almost resolved, by one decisive stroke, to avenge the death of our slaughtered brethren, and to secure from future danger all that we held most dear."

Benjamin Franklin and Samuel Cooper

However, the three incidents seem to make many people stop and rethink the situation in America. On December 30, 1770, Benjamin Franklin writes a letter to Reverend Samuel Cooper and says:

I rather think the Apprehension of an approaching War inclin’d Government to milder Measures, and to hearken less to the mad Projects of our Adversaries. So it is, however, that the Scheme has been laid aside and will, I think, hardly be resum’d, tho’ the Expectation of War is much lessened

Cooper replies on January 1 and agrees with Franklin's assessment:

There seems now to be a Pause in Politics. The agreement of the Merchants is broken. The Administration has a fair Opportunity of adopting the mildest and most prudent Measures respecting the Colonies without the Appearance of being threatened or drove. The Circumstances of Europe lead to such measures and are sufficient to show the Propriety of securing the Affections as well as the submission of the Colonies. I doubt not of your Ability and Readiness to improve these and many more Arguments than I can pretend to hint at in your Negotiations for us; and should Government be so temperate and just as to place us on the old Ground on which we stood before the Stamp Act, there is no Danger of our rising in our Demands.

For much of the next three years, the Revolution is relatively quiet — until Parliament passes the Tea Act in 1773.

