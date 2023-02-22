Gabriel’s Rebellion — an educated enslaved man leads a revolt in Virginia

In 1776, during the American Revolutionary War, a boy was born into slavery in Henrico County, Virginia, on Brookfield Plantation, which was owned by Thomas Prosser. The boy was given the name “Gabriel” and 24 years later he help organize a slave rebellion in Virginia.

James Monroe was the Governor of Virginia at the time of the rebellion. Photo by Samuel Finley Breese Morse/Wikipedia

The education of Gabriel

Gabriel grew up on Prosser’s plantation, along with his brothers Solomon and Martin, and his wife, Nanny. Unlike most of his peers, Gabriel had learned to read and write. However, most accounts are unable to identify how he became educated, which was against the law in Virginia at the time. It is possible that he learned from his father, who was a blacksmith.

His education and his expertise as a blacksmith made him valuable, and Prosser allowed him to work for other plantation owners. When Gabriel did, he often visited Richmond, where he met free blacks, abolitionists, and working-class white Virginians — all of whom were all upset with how the upper class treated them. Gabriel was described as “a fellow of courage and intellect above his rank in life.”

Planning the rebellion

In the summer of 1800, Gabriel and some others — Sam Byrd Jr., George Smith, Gilbert, Ben Woolfolk, and Jack Bowler — devised a plan to end their plight and gain their freedom. They convinced others to join their cause, including slaves, artisans, freemen, and abolitionists. Gabriel may have received encouragement from two Frenchmen who pledged their support to the plan. By late August, Gabriel and the conspirators were ready to carry out the plan.

The rebellion was to take place on the night of August 30, 1800, with slaves from neighboring counties meeting just north of Brook Bridge on Brook Road. After killing the plantation owners in the area, they would proceed to Richmond and join with another group of conspirators coming up from Petersburg. One group was to set fire to Rocketts, a warehouse district, and secure Mayo's Bridge as a diversion, while another was to capture the state Capitol and kidnap Governor James Monroe.

The rebellion is exposed

Gabriel and the others spent time making weapons out of common farm tools and gathering essential supplies, like gunpowder. However, as the number of recruits grew, so did the possibility of someone leaking details of the attack — and that is what happened. Just before the attack was to be carried out, two enslaved men, Pharoah and Tom, told their owner, Mosby Sheppard.

Sheppard warned other plantation owners and Governor Monroe. As the conspirators tried to execute their plan, Monroe sent the militia out to apprehend any suspects. A massive storm blew in that night that made it impossible for the conspirators to gather and carry out the attack on Richmond.

The leaders of the plot decided to postpone the attack to the next night, but it was too late. Too many of the conspirators had been captured. Gabriel and some of the other leaders fled from the area and took refuge in the countryside.

Shades of the Salem Witch Trials

Within a week, at least 30 people, all enslaved, were being held for trial. A special court was set up. Similar to the Salem Witch Trials, it was a “Court of Oyer and Terminer.” Under its rules, the accused would be tried without a jury. The judges would decide their fate.

The trials started on September 11, and Gabriel was still on the run. Virginia authorities offered some of the prisoners a pardon if they would testify against the others. Two of the prisoners agreed and their testimony resulted in the deaths of some of the prisoners, including Gabriel’s brothers, Solomon and Martin.

Gabriel is captured

On September 14, Gabriel swam out to a ship on the James River. He boarded and asked to see the captain, Richardson Taylor, who was a former slave owner — he apparently had freed his slaves and given up on the practice. Taylor agreed to try to help Gabriel escape. However, when the ship arrived at Norfolk, two former slaves on the ship alerted the authorities so they could earn the reward for Gabriel’s capture. Gabriel and Taylor were both arrested.

Gabriel was taken before the court on October 6. He was sentenced to hang and it was carried out on October 10.

The legacy of Gabriel’s Rebellion

The true size and scope of Gabriel’s Rebellion are unknown. Two years later, some of the people who were involved with Gabriel tried another revolt, called the Easter Plot. The Easter Plot was also uncovered and the leaders were executed.

Abolitionist William Lloyd Garrison. Photo by Library of Congress

“General Gabriel” became popular with the abolitionist movement, following Nat Turner’s Revolt in 1831. A song called “Gabriel’s Defeat” was printed by William Lloyd Garrison in his newspaper, Liberator, and an essay of the same name became popular following John Brown’s failed attempt to capture Harpers Ferry.

