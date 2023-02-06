Pontiac and the Proclamation Line — why Britain decides it needs to keep an army in North America.

On February 10, 1763, the Treaty of Paris is signed. It ends the Seven Years' War in Europe and the French and Indian War in North America. In the treaty, France and Spain cede all their territory east of the Mississippi River to Great Britain. Spain gains the Louisiana Territory and controls the Mississippi River. King George III has to be thrilled. His empire has just grown by leaps and bounds.

King George III in coronation robes. Photo by Wikimedia Commons

British North America gets really big, really fast

After more than 150 years of fighting with France, Spain, and other European nations, Great Britain has taken control of everything along the East Coast of North America, from Nova Scotia and Halifax in Canada all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico. The territory stretches west, over the Appalachian Mountains to the east bank of the Mississippi River.

British North America is significantly larger than it was before, and now the British are intent on keeping it. The problem is, they expect the French will, at some point, try to reclaim what they lost. And, with Spain controlling Louisiana and the Mississippi, it's reasonable to expect they might try to take back Florida and some of the new western territory.

Map showing territorial gains of Britain and Spain following the French and Indian War. Photo by Wikimedia.

And, finally, there are the Native American Indians living throughout the region. The Treaty of Paris really does them a disservice, because it makes them subjects of King Georg III — without their input or consent.

Trouble in the Ohio Country

Almost as soon as the treaty is signed, more American colonists start moving over the Appalachians and settling in the Ohio Country. This, of course, upsets the Indians living there because the settlers are moving into their ancestral hunting grounds.

The French see an opportunity to cause problems for the British and decide to stir up trouble. They encourage the Indians to push back against British control and American encroachment.

Two chiefs, Pontiac of the Ottawa and Kyathushuta of the Seneca, urge tribes in the Ohio Country and the Great Lakes Region to rise up. In May 1763, they do just that. It's called Pontiac's Rebellion and Indians are successful — at first. They attack British forts and settlements and have the upper hand.

Pontiac. Photo by Wikimedia.

King George draws a line at the Appalachian Mountains

King George III tries to end the uprising with the Proclamation of 1763. It basically says the Ohio Country will be reserved for the Indians as hunting grounds and Americans need to leave. Unfortunately, all that does is make Americans upset and the fighting continues, in part because the Indians don't trust the British or the Americans — and have no reason to.

In 1764, the British send two military expeditions out to engage the Indians. By then, just about everyone is tired of fighting, except Pontiac, and peace treaties are signed, ending most of the fighting. Despite the treaties, the Indians are still not happy with the situation and Americans ignore the Proclamation of 1763 and move west over the mountains.

After things calm down a bit, British officials in London try to figure out a solution to maintain order in North America. The French, Spanish, and Indians are all a threat to start expensive wars that cost money and use up resources.

Britain's Mercantile System depends on those American colonies

Wars also cost lives, and those lives — especially those of colonists — are valuable to Britain's Mercantile System. You see, Britain sees the colonies as a necessity for its Great Empire to thrive. The colonies produce raw materials, which are sent to Britain. British companies take the raw materials and turn them into finished products. Then, the companies turn around and sell the products to the colonies. The British Treasury controls the whole system through taxes on shipping. It's an old system on the brink of collapse, even though the British don't realize it.

An army in North America sounds like a good solution

So, what is the solution British officials come up with? They decide to keep a full-time army in North America. The new "standing army" is under the command of General Thomas Gage. British Redcoats are sent to garrison forts throughout the western frontier. However, many of them stay in New York City, which is where Gage's base of operations for North America is.

Americans don't like it, especially New Yorkers, but they tolerate it. The reality is, it makes it much easier and faster for Gage to respond to issues in North America, such as Indian attacks in the Southern Colonies.

It's important to understand that many Americans are still natives of Europe, where monarchs use standing armies to threaten their subjects. It's a familiar scene and is one of the reasons many people fled from Europe in the first place.

British troops don't exactly like being in America either. Over time, they rub the colonists the wrong way. Some of the Redcoats and British officers treat Americans as second-class citizens. The Redcoats like to do things like race their horses in the streets on Sundays and tend to act like they're above the law.

The standing army increases the cost of running the colonies, and the British Treasury is basically out of money and deep in debt after carrying on the Seven Years' War and the French and Indian War. Now, the treasury needs to find a way to pay for the army, and fast. The solution is taxes — which goes horribly wrong for the British.

Pontiac's fate

Pontiac eventually throws in the towel in 1766, stops fighting, and signs the Treaty of Oswego, which technically ends the rebellion. As part of the treaty, Pontiac is pardoned for his role in the affair.

However, his uprising is one of the main reasons the British set the Proclamation Line and decide to keep a standing army in North America.

The whole thing also leaves many of his fellow Indians upset with him. He moves west to Illinois Country and is assassinated in 1769 at Cahokia — by a Peoria warrior whose name is lost to time.

No one cares about the Proclamation Line

Americans basically ignore the Proclamation Line, and there is no way for the British to patrol the entire area. Long Hunters, like Daniel Boone, routinely make their way into the territory on hunting trips and blaze new trails for settlers to follow.

In 1769, Richard Henderson, a North Carolina merchant, hires Boone to cut a path through the Cumberland Gap to establish a new colony in western Virginia. The territory is known as "Kentucky" and Henderson's colony is called Transylvania. The colony never really takes off, but it doesn't stop settlers from making new homes on the western frontier.