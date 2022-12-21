How Can I Live Alone

A woman just over 30 years old took my heat. My skin is luminous and smooth. She is dressed in a white tank top under a taupe cardigan. Her glossy nails are accented with the same teal as her gem necklace's accents. I notice a coffee stain on one arm of my sweatshirt as I stare at my hands. The cotton sleeve is ripped as well.

After she analyses my ears, I tell her that I'm going away for two days or weeks and that, while it may be a minor cold, I wanted it checked before I left. I tell her, sweetly inquisitive and excited concerning my plans, that I'm heading to a small Vermont village.

She asks if I know anyone who is going or if it's just for friends and family. No, I say again. My voice has become trembling. Her eyes are filled with confusion and a flash of concern. Alone? She inquires. I nod. She beams.

It's not the strangest thing in the world to exchange your tiny house and metro rail traumas for a farm to mountain scenery for less than half the rent. However, being entirely alone in New York for months seems strange to a 36-year-old woman. People are concerned about my isolation at an age when they expect me to settle down.

They expect me to tell them that I don't want children or believe in marriage so that they won't have to worry. I wish I could express my disinterest in these well-worn paths. I'd like to find love, but I've always assumed I'd have children. It's simply not possible. The question isn't whether I want those things or not. That sounds reasonable. What is the price? That is the crucial question.

