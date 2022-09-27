When should you shop for life insurance?

The truth is that you can shop life insurance anytime. There may be times when it just makes more sense to do so. I call them milestones. If any of these apply to you, mark your calendar to create some time to research your needs.

Most clients are quite surprised at how affordable life insurance can be- especially if you are still young and healthy. Think of these milestones as major life changes- marriage or divorce, first or new job, opening a business and of course, the birth of a new child. Not sure where to begin? Calculators are available to assist with appropriate face amounts and premiums. Many carriers even offer complimentary access to wills and estate planning for clients with an active policy. This is a huge convenience especially for families. The application process is also much easier than just a few years ago so now is a great time to get started with reviewing your options. Still not sure- ask around- you might be surprised at the amount of people in your life that either have had life insurance for many years or know they need to look into it for their family's needs.

I tell my clients that life insurance should be renamed piece of mind insurance. We don't buy it for us although there are some great products that provide living benefits. Buy it for your loved ones. It is a great feeling to know that they are taken care of financially even in my absence.