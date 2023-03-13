The US Air Force plans significant aircraft retirements for 2024

To fund modernization, the Air Force aims to retire 310 aircraft, including 42 A-10 Warthogs, in fiscal 2024.

A formation of F-35A Lightning IIs and F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 354th Fighter Wing assemble during a routine readiness exercisePhoto byStaff Sgt. Beaux Hebert/Air Force

The proposed FY24 budget calls for buying 72 fighters—48 Lockheed Martin F-35As and 24 Boeing F-15EX Eagle IIs—and spending more on the Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider stealth bomber, the Boeing E-7A battle management and command-and-control aircraft, the Sentinel, and the Air Force's collaborative combat aircraft network of drone wingmen.
The Air Force is proposing $215.1 billion in 2024, $9.3 billion or 4.5% more than fiscal 2023. The Air Force budget is $185.1 billion, up $5.4 billion from 2023, and the Space Force budget is $30 billion, up $3.9 billion.
Research, development, test, and evaluation spending would increase by $5 billion to $55.4 billion in 2024.
Retirement tsunami
The Air Force wanted to retire 310 aircraft in 2024, but Congress only permitted 115. The service's plan to retire older airframes would advance if lawmakers accept all or most of these retirements.
. The Air Force has argued for years that the Warthog would be too vulnerable against an enemy with powerful air defenses and should be retired to fund newer fighters.
Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown told reporters at the Air and Space Forces Association symposium in Colorado March 7 that the military wants to retire all A-10s by 2029. Congress halted the Air Force's A-10 retirement until recently.

The Air Force aims to retire 57 F-15 C/D planes.

Some Eagle jets are 40 years old and dying.

The Air Force will replace retiring fighters with new F-35s and Boeing F-15EX Eagle II fighters.

The service is retiring hundreds of F-15s from Kadena Air Base in Japan and replacing them with rotating fighters like F-22s.

The Air Force is trying again to retire 32 Block 20 F-22A Raptor planes, which are only used for training.

Congress denied the Air Force's first attempt to retire 33 F-22s last year.

The Air Force also plans to move toward decommissioning the E-3 Sentry AWACS aircraft in 2024.

The Air Force proposed retiring 15 of its 31 AWACS in its 2023 budget, but parliament approved only 13.

Congress stipulated that the service must report on the E-3 retirement and its E-7 procurement strategy.

In a March 10 Pentagon briefing, Air Force deputy assistant secretary for budget Maj. Gen. Michael Greiner told reporters that the Air Force believes it has met the standards for the 13 AWACS retirements this year, which would reduce its fleet to 18.

The service proposed retiring two more E-3s in the 2024 budget, leaving 16.

The Air Force claims the E-3's airframe is becoming harder to maintain and its sensors are antiquated.

By 2032, the Air Force will replace AWACS with 26 E-7s.

The service granted Boeing a contract Feb. 28 to begin development on the U.S.'s first rapid prototype E-7, which will be produced in fiscal 2025 and fielded two years later.

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall downplayed the possibility of a capability gap by retiring some AWACS before E-7s arrive in last week's briefing.

He indicated the E-3 is ineffective in the most dangerous conditions.

“The sensor is old and the aircraft are expensive to maintain.”

E-3 Sentry early warning and control aircraft at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska

An E-3 Sentry airborne early warning and control system aircraft prepares for Operation Noble Defender at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Jan. 26, 2023.

As it prepares to replace AWACS with Boeing E-7As, the Air Force proposes retiring two more in its fiscal 2024 budget.

Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach/Air Force

“Making the transition as easy as feasible, freeing up the resources, starting to retrain the folks, and then moving them over [to E-7s] with a minimal operational impact from bringing [AWACS] down,” he said.

The budget proposes adding $254 million to rapid prototyping the Boeing E-7A, which will replace the E-3 Sentry airborne warning and control system aircraft, bringing its FY24 expenditure to $681 million.

Greiner claimed E-7 money will allow the Air Force to buy a second rapid prototype aircraft.

The budget retires the last 24 KC-10 Extender refueling tankers and 48 Block 1 MQ-9 Reapers.

The final three E-8 JSTARS would be retired.

The Air Force also plans to retire 37 HH-60G Pave Hawk combat rescue helicopters, which will be replaced by Sikorsky-Lockheed Martin HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopters; 52 T-1 Jayhawk twin-engine jet trainers; and one B-1B Lancer bomber.

The Air Force plans to retire all 44 B-1s by the early 2030s.

