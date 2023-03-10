The United States Air Force has the goal of retiring all A-10s by the year 2029

On Tuesday, the Chief of Staff of the Air Force, General CQ Brown, stated that the Air Force was likely going to retire all of its A-10 Warthogs within the next five or six years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n76mw_0lEdWyXt00
A-10 Warthog soaring in the skiesPhoto byTech. Sgt. Gregory Brook

Prior to recent developments, the Air Force and Congress did not agree on what should be done with the illustrious and dependable attack airplane.

According to the Air Force, the A-10, which flies low and slow and is known for its close air support role in Iraq and Afghanistan over the past two decades, would not be able to survive in a fight against a nation that has modern air defenses, such as China, because of its role as a close air support aircraft in those countries.

The Air Force has made multiple requests to Congress for permission to begin retiring the A-10 and instead use those resources to bring on newer jets, but Congress has refused each request up until the budget for fiscal year 2023 was approved. The Air Force wants to use those resources to bring on newer jets.

This year, the Air Force will begin the process of retiring its first 21 A-10s.

Brown told reporters while he was visiting for the AFA Warfare Symposium hosted by the Air and Space Forces Association.

This will bring the total number of A-10s in the service's inventory down from 281 to 260.

These Warthogs are going to come from a squadron of the Air National Guard in Fort Wayne, Indiana, which will eventually transfer to flying an equivalent number of F-16s.

Brown has stated that the Air Force's goal for the following years is to maintain this forward pace.

"I would say over the next five or six years, we will probably have the A-10 out of our inventory," he added. "I would say over the next five or six years."

Brown went on to say that in future conflicts, the United States Air Force will require aircraft that are capable of fulfilling numerous duties; however, the A-10's utility is too limited.

Brown stated that combatant commands have not been requesting A-10s, and he has a hard time convincing them to utilize them because the A-10 is "a single-mission airplane."

Brown stated that "in an uncontested situation, the A-10 is a terrific airplane." [Citation needed]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21nYFU_0lEdWyXt00
A-10 WarthogPhoto bynorthwestgeorgianews

"The difficulty is that we are going to be operating in circumstances that are more fraught with competition in the years to come."

Brown stated that bombers and fighters are both capable of doing close air support missions; nevertheless, it is anticipated that the Air Force will play a less significant role in providing close air support in the future in hotly contested combat environments than it did in the Middle East.

He stated, "I've got to lean towards where the threat is," and I agreed with him.

