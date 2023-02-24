In 2025, Boeing will stop producing Super Hornet aircraft

Boeing will stop making the F/A-18E-F Super Hornet in 2025 and won't accept any additional U.S. orders beyond the eight Congress added to the fiscal 2023 budget.

McDonnell Douglas F/A-18 Hornet Photo by US Air Force

The corporation called the decision a "pivot" and said it will refocus its staff and facilities on other projects and look ahead to future work.

Boeing said it will increase production of the T-7A Red Hawk all-digital training system, F-15EX Eagle IIs, 777X wing components, and MQ-25 Stingray unmanned tanker drone for the U.S. Air Force and Navy.

Additionally, the organization will focus on program development. In St. Louis, the business is building three advanced crewed and uncrewed platform facilities.

The news release states that these, along with the MQ-25 production facility at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport, a new Advanced Composite Fabrication Center in Arizona, and new design and production tools at existing St. Louis plants, represent a $1 billion investment in the company's military aircraft future.

The Super Hornet production line had fluctuated for a decade before Boeing's disclosure.

Congress added planes incrementally over the next three years after the Navy planned to cease buying the jets in FY14 due to sequestration budget restrictions.

The Navy planned for additional purchases, including a multiyear contract for fiscal years 2019–2021, to address an anticipated fighter shortage. After the multiyear arrangement, the service planned to stop ordering Super Hornets.

However, Congress intervened again and authorized $977 million in FY22 for 12 jets and $600 million in the current year's budget for eight more planes.

According to Boeing spokeswoman Deborah VanNierop, these eight Super Hornets will be the last American-built.

According to budget estimates, the Navy will have bought 698 Super Hornets over 30 years.

India is considering the Super Hornet as a fighter.

She added Boeing would produce the Super Hornet for the Indian Navy and shut down the facility in 2027.

Super Hornet Photo by U.S Defense Systems

VanNierop acknowledged internal and external considerations when asked about the date of the production line closure.

“As long-lead aircraft parts and components are bought and made well ahead of Boeing's final assembly timeline, we must tell our customer and supply base,” she said.

“Announcing this decision now helps us to work with our teams to effectively staff F/A-18 in the future and achieve the production ramp-ups on T-7A and MQ-25.”

She said Super Hornet program staff can work on other projects like modernisation and life extension, as well as the new crewed and uncrewed platforms.

She stated, “Recently, we announced a plan to expand year-by-year in employee numbers at our St. Louis site, and we believe this expansion to mitigate the need for worker reductions” due to the Super Hornet line's discontinuation.

The Super Hornet Service Life Modification program and an EA-18G Growler modernization program will continue on a separate production line in St. Louis into the 2030s.

Boeing hasn't announced future projects.

“Fighters are an essential business to the Boeing Company,” Boeing Defense, Space, and Security CEO Ted Colbert told reporters last summer.

“We haven't given up the fight in that space,” Colbert said of Boeing's loss of the Joint Strike Fighter program to Lockheed Martin and the B-21 bomber to Northrop Grumman.

We're still investing.”