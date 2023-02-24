Saint Louis, MO

In 2025, Boeing will stop producing Super Hornet aircraft

AFmitrynews

Boeing will stop making the F/A-18E-F Super Hornet in 2025 and won't accept any additional U.S. orders beyond the eight Congress added to the fiscal 2023 budget.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FUKqn_0kymjV4Z00
McDonnell Douglas F/A-18 HornetPhoto byUS Air Force

The corporation called the decision a "pivot" and said it will refocus its staff and facilities on other projects and look ahead to future work.

Boeing said it will increase production of the T-7A Red Hawk all-digital training system, F-15EX Eagle IIs, 777X wing components, and MQ-25 Stingray unmanned tanker drone for the U.S. Air Force and Navy.

Additionally, the organization will focus on program development. In St. Louis, the business is building three advanced crewed and uncrewed platform facilities.

The news release states that these, along with the MQ-25 production facility at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport, a new Advanced Composite Fabrication Center in Arizona, and new design and production tools at existing St. Louis plants, represent a $1 billion investment in the company's military aircraft future.

The Super Hornet production line had fluctuated for a decade before Boeing's disclosure.

Congress added planes incrementally over the next three years after the Navy planned to cease buying the jets in FY14 due to sequestration budget restrictions.

The Navy planned for additional purchases, including a multiyear contract for fiscal years 2019–2021, to address an anticipated fighter shortage. After the multiyear arrangement, the service planned to stop ordering Super Hornets.

However, Congress intervened again and authorized $977 million in FY22 for 12 jets and $600 million in the current year's budget for eight more planes.

According to Boeing spokeswoman Deborah VanNierop, these eight Super Hornets will be the last American-built.

According to budget estimates, the Navy will have bought 698 Super Hornets over 30 years.

India is considering the Super Hornet as a fighter.

She added Boeing would produce the Super Hornet for the Indian Navy and shut down the facility in 2027.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T4nLf_0kymjV4Z00
Super HornetPhoto byU.S Defense Systems

VanNierop acknowledged internal and external considerations when asked about the date of the production line closure.

“As long-lead aircraft parts and components are bought and made well ahead of Boeing's final assembly timeline, we must tell our customer and supply base,” she said.

“Announcing this decision now helps us to work with our teams to effectively staff F/A-18 in the future and achieve the production ramp-ups on T-7A and MQ-25.”

She said Super Hornet program staff can work on other projects like modernisation and life extension, as well as the new crewed and uncrewed platforms.

She stated, “Recently, we announced a plan to expand year-by-year in employee numbers at our St. Louis site, and we believe this expansion to mitigate the need for worker reductions” due to the Super Hornet line's discontinuation.

The Super Hornet Service Life Modification program and an EA-18G Growler modernization program will continue on a separate production line in St. Louis into the 2030s.

Boeing hasn't announced future projects.

“Fighters are an essential business to the Boeing Company,” Boeing Defense, Space, and Security CEO Ted Colbert told reporters last summer.

“We haven't given up the fight in that space,” Colbert said of Boeing's loss of the Joint Strike Fighter program to Lockheed Martin and the B-21 bomber to Northrop Grumman.

We're still investing.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Air Force# US# Military# Super Hornet# F 18

Comments / 0

Published by

I’m a US Air Force Enlistee |18yr| who will post real live events in and off base. I will be posting daily clean family friendly content for everyone with no bias or any political ties. I will be posting articles and videos from all around the Earth.

North Highlands, CA
1K followers

More from AFmitrynews

Cape Canaveral, FL

Space Force desires more durable launch ranges

At the same time that the United States Space Force's launch enterprise is making comparable efforts on the ground, it is taking measures to make its satellites more resistant to an attack from an adversary or an accident that occurs in space.

Read full story

Boeing receives the US Air Force's initial order for a fleet of 26 E-7 aircraft

On Tuesday, the U.S. Air Force awarded Boeing a contract worth up to $1.2 billion to begin work on the first E-7A battle management and command-and-control aircraft, with plans to field 26.

Read full story
Minnesota State

As a severe winter storm threatens to drop an unprecedented amount of snow, almost 1,400 flights have been canceled

As enormous storms threatened record snowfall, more than 1,400 flights in, out, and within the US were canceled Wednesday. Schools in the Dakotas, Minnesota, and Wisconsin have closed ahead of the storm, which is anticipated to affect millions while California deals with heavy winds and power shortages.

Read full story
5 comments

China is likely to reduce military assistance to Russia in response to a US warning

On Sunday, retired four-star Army Gen. Jack Keane said that Secretary of State Antony Blinken's warning that China could provide lethal aid to Russia could actually cause Beijing to cancel those plans. Keane made his comments in response to Blinken's warning that China could provide lethal aid to Russia.

Read full story
121 comments

A search for damaged tail pins has grounded hundreds of tankers and reconnaissance aircraft

The Air Force is ramping up its search for a problematic component on hundreds of KC-135 Stratotankers that might cause a tail to fall off in flight. On Tuesday, Air Force Materiel Command ordered maintainers to check the tail pins of the entire KC-135 aerial refueling fleet, the RC-135 reconnaissance planes, and the WC-135 Constant Phoenix radiation-sensing jet before their next flight.

Read full story

In a helicopter raid that killed the ISIS leader, four US soldiers were hurt

The United States Central Command has acknowledged that during a helicopter raid in northeastern Syria on Thursday night, which also resulted in the death of a senior member of ISIS, four members of the United States military were injured.

Read full story

Regarding the balloon incident, Biden promises to speak with China

On Thursday, President Joe Biden said he expected to speak with China's President Xi Jinping over a Chinese spy balloon that a U.S. fighter plane shot down early this month after transiting the US.

Read full story
44 comments

Three-star claims that Chinese balloons seen over the Mideast posed no threat

An Air Force three-star general told reporters on Monday that although a Chinese stratospheric balloon was seen by American soldiers in the MidEast last fall, it did not fly over any "critical" military installations and was not considered a danger.

Read full story
13 comments

United States test-fires an intercontinental ballistic missile

An unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from California as part of a test of the defensive system, as stated in an announcement made by the United States Air Force Global Strike Command. The test was carried out in order to validate the effectiveness of the system.

Read full story
31 comments

The US military destroys a high-altitude object above Lake Huron

The United States military was able to shoot another high-altitude object down on Sunday afternoon as it was flying over Lake Huron, according to a US official and a congressional source who was informed on the situation.

Read full story
11 comments

Why the Chinese Balloon was not Shot Down Earlier

Sen. Marco Rubio, the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee and the top Republican, tweeted on Wednesday, "Our administration knew a Chinese military surveillance balloon was going to enter the airspace over the continental U.S. at least TWO DAYS BEFORE it happened Yet they failed to act to stop it."

Read full story

Following the downing of a spy plane, the US and its allies conduct a coordinated air force drill directed at China

On Wednesday, the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia deployed for air force exercises over Nevada that were focused on China and simulated dogfights with Chinese aircraft and air defense assaults.

Read full story
344 comments

An intruder enters the Air Force One facility

On Monday, an intruder broke into Joint Site Andrews in Maryland, which is where the planes that transport the president are stored, and a resident of the base immediately opened fire on the invader.

Read full story

Hobbyists were listening as fighter jets got closer to the Chinese balloon

The astonishing spectacle of U.S. fighter planes preparing to strike a Chinese balloon had many onlookers along the Carolina coast aimed their iPhones to the sky to film the impact.

Read full story
2 comments

New refueling tanker is in the works at the US Air Force

The U.S. Air Force wants the KC-Z, its next-generation aerial refueling tanker, to be in the air and ready to go by 2040. According to a request for information the Air Force posted online on January 31, the service plans to start analyzing alternatives for the next-generation air refueling system, or NGAS, in October and wants to hear what the defense industry has in mind for it.

Read full story
6 comments
Dyess Afb, TX

Cracked engine part caused massive B-1 bomber fire

According to an Air Force inquiry, a damaged engine part caused the devastating fire that destroyed a B-1 Lancer bomber this spring, costing $15 million. The 7th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, was running the bomber's jet engine while replacing its hydraulics on April 20, according to an accident report approved Dec. 19.

Read full story
7 comments

The death toll in Turkey could more than double due to earthquake

The World Health Organization has issued a warning that the number of people killed by a powerful earthquake in south-eastern Turkey, close to the border with Syria, could increase by a factor of eight.

Read full story
32 comments

Two Wendy’s Employees and Local Man Help Save a Life

A man lost consciousness in front of a Wendy's restaurant on Interstate 80 in Watt, California. The man, who was in his mid 20s, was having trouble breathing and was passed out.

Read full story
East Palestine, OH

Days after derailing, a train in Ohio is still on fire

On Sunday, officials continued to monitor the environmental impact caused by a derailed train carrying hazardous materials that occurred late Friday night in East Palestine, Ohio. The accident resulted in a large fire that is still burning, as well as evacuations, a shelter-in-place order, and concerns about the air quality. Officials continued to monitor the incident as it occurred on Sunday.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy