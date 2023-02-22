As a severe winter storm threatens to drop an unprecedented amount of snow, almost 1,400 flights have been canceled

As enormous storms threatened record snowfall, more than 1,400 flights in, out, and within the US were canceled Wednesday.

Cars stuck in traffic do to stormPhoto byJeff Wheeler

Schools in the Dakotas, Minnesota, and Wisconsin have closed ahead of the storm, which is anticipated to affect millions while California deals with heavy winds and power shortages.

The National Weather Service issued winter storm, blizzard, and high-wind advisories for western and northcentral U.S. states, with up to 2 feet of snow predicted through Thursday.

Residents have been advised to avoid the roadways due to "whiteout" conditions.

The first blizzard warnings in more than 30 years were issued for mountainous northern Los Angeles County in sunny Southern California.

FlightAware reported that 2,770 US planes were delayed mid-afternoon Wednesday.

By 2 p.m. EST, 1,434 U.S. flights were canceled, including 416 from Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport.

Denver International Airport had 243 cancellations.

"Many weather dangers"

"A big arctic air mass from Canada colliding with an energetic upper-level pattern and multiple frontal systems anticipated to travel over the country this week will bring numerous weather dangers," the weather agency said.

The organization predicted 1 to 2 feet of snowfall for most West mountain ranges.

It predicted heavy snowfall in east-central Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin.

The weather agency predicts wind gusts of 50 mph and wind chills of - 50 degrees in parts of the Dakotas and Minnesota.

Governor Tim Walz tweeted Tuesday that state agencies, including @MnDPS MSP, @MnDOT, and @MNNationalGuard, should prepare for up to 20 inches of snow.

The National Weather Service reported a tornado in Mercer County at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

27 condo units at Lawrence Square Village in Lawrenceville were "uninhabitable," according to Mercer County spokesman Julie Willmot.

Snowy weather causing trouble getting aroundPhoto byStephen Maturen/Getty Images

Limit travel, residents advised.

"Minnesotans can help us prepare. Plan, drive safely, and limit trip "said.

“Snowplow personnel will be out working statewide, but this storm may be a doozy,” the Minnesota Department of Transportation tweeted.

Minneapolis Public Schools closed all its buildings "due to the oncoming winter storm" on its website.

The district announced e-learning days for MPs kids for the rest of the week. It said the snow would taper off to the north Wednesday and focus south through Thursday.

Windstorms and power outages

Winds that began Tuesday are predicted to bring rain, snow, and hail to California.

Tens of thousands of state utility customers lost power early Wednesday.

PowerOutage.us reported 97,000 Golden State customers out by late Wednesday morning.

The weather service predicted "little to no break from the busy weather in California as another Pacific storm system is projected to approach the coast late Thursday, with prolonged lower elevation rain/higher elevation snow chances."

Warmest elsewhere

Moderate to locally heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are forecast for lower elevations of the West Coast from the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday to the California coast by Thursday.

The mid-Atlantic and Southeast will see record temperatures while much of the U.S. is snowed in.

“These highs on Thursday will be particularly abnormal for the Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic, where temperatures 40+ degrees above average will feel more like June than February.”

South cities expecting record or near-record high temperatures Wednesday.

Orlando, Florida, may tie the 2003 record of 88 degrees.

Forecasters predict a record-breaking 78 degrees in Lexington, Kentucky, breaking the 1922 mark of 70 degrees.

Nashville, Tennessee, may break the 1897 record of 74 degrees with 77 degrees.

