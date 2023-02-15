Three-star claims that Chinese balloons seen over the Mideast posed no threat

An Air Force three-star general told reporters on Monday that although a Chinese stratospheric balloon was seen by American soldiers in the MidEast last fall, it did not fly over any "critical" military installations and was not considered a danger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EVsuw_0koTrol900
Aerial view of the pentagonPhoto byJoshua Roberts

The program, which has come under investigation ever since a balloon entered American airspace late last month, is now being acknowledged by China.

Lt. Gen. Alex Grynkewich, head of Air Forces Central, spoke at a roundtable hosted by the Center for a New American Security think tank in Washington about the irregular Chinese balloon flights over U.S. Central Command.

He did not say where American soldiers saw the balloon during the incident last October, but he did say that it did not approach any nearby American military bases.

Across CENTCOM, between 40,000 and 60,000 American soldiers are stationed.

He claimed that "it mainly stayed out over the lake, and basically transited through the area."

Was it an airborne balloon?

Was that a surveillance blimp of some kind?

It was never a threat, so we never got too close to it.

Grynkewich refused to elaborate on the incident further, citing secret information.

He said he has seen "one or two others" in the years before, and he would like to investigate the use of balloons in American military surveillance activities as well.

Four airborne items, including the alleged Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic Ocean on February 4 and other "unidentified" objects over Alaska, Canada, and Lake Huron between February 10 and 12, were shot down by American forces in the past nine days.

According to the Associated Press, China said on Monday that the United States had illegally flown more than 10 high-altitude balloons over its territory in the previous year.

The assertion has been refuted by the US.

According to the AP, the Biden administration thinks the Chinese balloon shot down on February 4 was intended to gather intelligence signals as part of an extensive aerial surveillance campaign that targeted more than 40 countries.

# Chinese balloon# Mideast# Military# US# China

