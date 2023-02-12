The US military destroys a high-altitude object above Lake Huron

AFmitrynews

The United States military was able to shoot another high-altitude object down on Sunday afternoon as it was flying over Lake Huron, according to a US official and a congressional source who was informed on the situation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c00cR_0kl7W4gx00
F-22 Cruising in the skyPhoto byPublic Domain

According to a second US official, the destruction of the unidentified item was carried out "under the instruction" of Vice President Joe Biden.

It is the third day in a straight that an unidentified object has been shot down above the airspace of North America, and today's operation celebrates the occasion. On Saturday, something flying across the sky over northern Canada was intercepted by military forces. On Friday, an unidentified object was brought down by a US F-22 that was patrolling Alaskan airspace.

F-22 fighter jets operating off the coast of South Carolina are credited with shooting down what is believed to be a Chinese spy balloon over the weekend.

On Sunday, Democratic Representative Elissa Slotkin of Michigan stated that the operation to bring down the object that was flying over Lake Huron was carried out by pilots from the United States Air Force and the National Guard.

"Congratulations to everyone who participated in the successful completion of this operation both in the air and at the headquarters location. Everyone here is curious about the nature of this thing and the reason why it existed "she mentioned it in a tweet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HpL88_0kl7W4gx00
F-22 Raptor fighter jets flying took down the "high-altitude object" following orders from US President Joe BidenPhoto byTristin English

The action was also confirmed by Republican Representative Jack Bergman of Michigan, who tweeted on Sunday, "The United States military has deactivated another 'object' over Lake Huron."

His exact words were, "I admire the decisive response by our fighter pilots."

