An intruder enters the Air Force One facility

Joint Base Andrews Photo by NBC news

On Monday, an intruder broke into Joint Site Andrews in Maryland, which is where the planes that transport the president are stored, and a resident of the base immediately opened fire on the invader.

On Monday morning, the suspect was observed inside a housing sector of the facility, where they had gained entrance to the base earlier in the day.

The Air Force One (AF1) jets and other presidential aircraft are housed at JBA.

After one of the residents of the base who was inside the building fired a shot, security officers responded and arrested the man.

He remains unidentified.

"Unauthorized entry was achieved by a man into a housing section of the JBA.

A householder fired a gun, security personnel responded on the scene and apprehended the intruder, and law enforcement is currently looking into the incident "According to a statement that was published on Twitter by Joint Base Andrews.

In addition to Air Force One planes, the hangars at the facility hold the gigantic "doomsday" plane, which, according to The Associated Press, could serve as a mobile command center for the president in the case of a severe disaster.

Despite the fact that an investigation into the man's reasons for visiting the facility is still ongoing, the authorities have not revealed those reasons.

An inspector general came to the conclusion that the man was able to access the C-40 because of three significant flaws in the security system.

The aircraft the intruder broke into Photo by Staff Sgt. Kenny Holston

The first was a "human failing" on the part of a security guard, who allowed him to enter the base despite the fact that he did not have the proper credentials to do so.

Another one of his abilities was that he was able to get past the fence without being noticed, and the third one was that he was able to go onboard and off of a parked airplane without anybody questioning him despite the fact that he did not have the necessary badge to gain access.