Hobbyists were listening as fighter jets got closer to the Chinese balloon

The astonishing spectacle of U.S. fighter planes preparing to strike a Chinese balloon had many onlookers along the Carolina coast aimed their iPhones to the sky to film the impact.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, an Air Force pilot took off in an F-22 Raptor Photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith/U.S. Air Force via AP

However, a group of aviation aficionados was attentively scanning radio frequencies for the exchanges between the pilots who would follow as Huntress, NORAD's eastern air defense sector controller, tracked the exact distance as two Air Force F-22 fighter jets closed in on the target.

The pilots had to strike the balloon at least six miles (10 kilometers) offshore, the distance NASA recommended the military to keep debris from falling on land, while keeping it in U.S. territorial airspace.

Huntress tells aviation hobbyist Ken Harrell, "Five miles offshore," in a NORAD-authenticated message.

The first F-22 reports, “Frank One is switches hot.”

In honor of World War I Medal of Honor recipient 2nd Lt. Frank Luke, both aircraft were given the call sign "Frank."

The second F-22 radios, “Frank Two is switches hot.”

Frank One shoots when Huntress says the balloon is six nautical miles out.

“The balloon is completely destroyed!” radios an F-15 fighter jet, adding that “there appears to be metal chaff clouds.... It's definitely metal breaking apart.”

This audio, initially reported by The Drive, was not on commercial pilots' civilian radio frequencies.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command's Huntress control center uses an unencrypted military frequency to safeguard the eastern US, and the Air Force pilots were communicating on it.

Huntress missions and other military flights are called out by aviation enthusiasts using the correct radios.

Summerville, South Carolina's 68-year-old retiree Ken Harrell is an aficionado.

He recorded Saturday's balloon shootdown.

The Associated Press said that NORAD verified the recording.

A few years ago, Harrell “bought the correct kind of scanner, put up, you know, a respectable antenna and a lot of software to connect to the scanner and just started listening.”

He stated the scanner cost roughly $160 to start.

He received a call from a fellow fan on Saturday saying Huntress was directing F-22s in to strike what the Pentagon claims was a spy balloon and China claims was a civilian weather balloon.

Man, go on the scanner!

Harrell added, "Huntress has been commanding the F-22 Raptors for the balloon, they're going to do it."

"So I hop up, crank up everything, and started listening in."

Harrell said he was delighted to hear the pilots and controller.

Chinese Balloon got shot down Photo by Chad Fish

I've listened to fighters exercising, intercept drills, and that's nice, but when I initially switched the scanner on and it moved to my local Huntress frequency, it was fairly obvious: This was a mission.

Boom.”