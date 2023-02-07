New refueling tanker is in the works at the US Air Force

KC-Z concept Photo by Thedrive.com

The U.S. Air Force wants the KC-Z, its next-generation aerial refueling tanker, to be in the air and ready to go by 2040.

According to a request for information the Air Force posted online on January 31, the service plans to start analyzing alternatives for the next-generation air refueling system, or NGAS, in October and wants to hear what the defense industry has in mind for it.

The deadline for responses from the business world is March 2.

The KC-Z would be the last step in the Air Force's decades-long plan to improve its tankers.

The Air Force is now getting its fleet of KC-46 Pegasus tankers. This was the first step in the modernization process, and the service is trying to figure out how to move forward with the next step, which is called KC-Y.

One option is to hold a competition for KC-Y. Another is to skip the competition and buy more KC-46s that have been changed.

As part of the 2024 budget cycle, the Air Force is expected to give more details about what it has planned.

KC-Z concept Photo by Globalsecurity.org

In the RFI, the Air Force said that for the KC-Z to reach IOC by 2040, the tanker would also need to be able to fly in contested combat situations.

The Air Force explained how these tankers would work in combat and asked the industry to explain how their planes would handle threats, including cyber threats, that could happen in the next 10 years. This would reduce risk for both the tanker and the planes it would refuel in combat.

The Air Force wants to know how industry plans to use this tanker to refuel unmanned aerial systems and how it could fit into a joint air battle management network.

The service also asked for ideas from the business world on how their tankers could take off or land at regional or makeshift airfields.

In recent years, the Air Force has paid more attention to making sure its planes can fly from places other than traditional airfields. This is part of its preparation for a possible war with China, in which it might not be able to use its usual bases.

The Air Force told industry to explain how their ideas would change how aerial refueling would be done and what changes to operations or support would be needed to make aerial refueling more useful in a future war.