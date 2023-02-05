Days after derailing, a train in Ohio is still on fire

Image of the train derailment Photo by CNN

On Sunday, officials continued to monitor the environmental impact caused by a derailed train carrying hazardous materials that occurred late Friday night in East Palestine, Ohio. The accident resulted in a large fire that is still burning, as well as evacuations, a shelter-in-place order, and concerns about the air quality. Officials continued to monitor the incident as it occurred on Sunday.

After the Norfolk Southern train derailment, the Mayor of East Palestine, Trent Conaway, reassured locals that the environment and their drinking water was still safe to consume.

He stated that courses at East Palestine schools as well as city meetings will be postponed for the next day, Monday.

According to comments made by officials previously, the derailment occurred on Friday evening near East Palestine, which is around 24 kilometers (15 miles) south of Youngstown.

The National Transportation Safety Board, which is conducting an investigation into the incident, estimates that approximately twenty of the more over one hundred vehicles were transporting hazardous chemicals.

Recent photo of the derailed train continues to burn Photo by CNN

According to a statement released by the NTSB on Saturday, ten of those cars went off the track, including five that were carrying vinyl chloride.

The organization stated that it "has not confirmed at this time that vinyl chloride has been leaked other than via the pressure release devices."

Both a shelter-in-place order and an evacuation order were issued by the authorities for the entirety of the town, which has a population of approximately 5,000 people, and the area within a mile radius of the train accident at James Street.