After missile strike kills at least 3 in Kramatorsk, authorities say rescue operation underway

AFmitrynews

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OwIM1_0kZi91ok00
Building that were bombed February 1 2023Photo byRadio Svoboda

According to authorities from the Donetsk area, more than one hundred law enforcement professionals are currently attempting to rescue individuals from the rubble following a missile attack in Kramatorsk, Ukraine. According to the authorities, at least three people were murdered in the strike. "A missile designated as a "Iskander-K" was fired by Russian forces in the direction of the city's residential district.

There were at least eight residential complexes that sustained damage, and one of them was completely wiped out. According to initial reports, there have been three civilians killed and twenty more injured.

It's possible that people are still buried under the rubble "the statement was made by the police via Telegram.

Wednesday night at 9:45 o'clock local time was when the attack took place.

Currently, there is a search and rescue effort going on. People are being evacuated by the authorities and taken to a nearby school for shelter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M9Rpw_0kZi91ok00
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy makes a statement in KyivPhoto byCNN

The Russian attack on a residential building in Kramatorsk was criticized by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

"This is not a reenactment of a historical event; rather, it is the everyday reality in our nation. A nation on the very edge of complete wickedness. And a nation that must triumph over it in order to eliminate, completely, any possibility of similar catastrophes occurring in the future, "On his official Telegram channel, he made the statement.

"We will absolutely identify and punish all of those responsible for this. They do not qualify for mercy in any way "In conclusion, he said.

Zelensky communicated his condolences to the victims' loved ones and friends after the tragedy. At least three people were pronounced dead at the scene, while eight others were injured

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# War# Russia# Ukraine# Bombing# Missile

Comments / 0

Published by

I’m a US Air Force Enlistee |18yr| who will post real live events in and off base. I will be posting daily clean family friendly content for everyone with no bias or any political ties. I will be posting articles and videos from all around the Earth.

North Highlands, CA
259 followers

More from AFmitrynews

East Palestine, OH

Days after derailing, a train in Ohio is still on fire

On Sunday, officials continued to monitor the environmental impact caused by a derailed train carrying hazardous materials that occurred late Friday night in East Palestine, Ohio. The accident resulted in a large fire that is still burning, as well as evacuations, a shelter-in-place order, and concerns about the air quality. Officials continued to monitor the incident as it occurred on Sunday.

Read full story

US shoots down Chinese balloon, igniting US-China tensions

On Saturday, President Joe Biden gave the order for the U.S. military to shoot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of North Carolina. The balloon had flown over sensitive military sites in North America and became the latest source of tension between Washington and Beijing.

Read full story
10 comments

The Reason why February is Black History Month

The month of February was selected in large part due to the fact that the birthdays of both Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass fall within the second week of the month. Lincoln played a significant role in the emancipation of slaves, while Douglass, who himself had been a slave, became a major leader in the abolitionist movement, which worked to abolish the institution of slavery.

Read full story

Pentagon monitoring Chinese spy balloon above the US

Defense officials announced Thursday that the United States is tracking a suspected Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon over the continental United States, a discovery that risks further straining already fragile US-China relations.

Read full story

Maintaining Your Motivation in Both Your Personal and Professional Life

If we want to solve the mystery of how to stay motivated for a long time, we could simply say:. Stick to The Goldilocks Rule and work on tasks that are just hard enough to be manageable.

Read full story
Bloomfield, NJ

A man has been charged with firebombing a synagogue in New Jersey

A 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with firebombing a large synagogue in Bloomfield, New Jersey, on Wednesday, federal officials said. According to the US Attorney's office, Nicholas Malindretos of Clifton, New Jersey, was seen in surveillance video footage Sunday night wearing a ski mask and throwing the incendiary device toward the synagogue, Temple Ner Tamid.

Read full story
2 comments

Iran sending warships to Brazil to challenge the US

The US is monitoring Iran's warlike announcements that it deployed two military ships to Brazil and will establish a military presence in the Panama Canal. On Tuesday, the State Department said, "Iran's navy claims are known. Iran's military ambitions in the West are monitored."

Read full story
266 comments
Rehoboth Beach, DE

The FBI is searching Biden's Delaware vacation home

President Biden's personal lawyer said Wednesday morning that the F.B.I. is searching his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, as investigators continue to look into his possession of sensitive materials.

Read full story

DARPA advances air-burst-maneuvering X-plane.

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has made progress on an experimental airplane that uses air bursts instead of ailerons. As part of the Control of Revolutionary Airplane with Novel Effectors (CRANE) initiative, DARPA said that Aurora Flight Sciences would begin detailed design of an aircraft that uses active flow control to steer.

Read full story
1 comments

Boeing gets awarded $2.3B Air Force contract for 15 additional KC-46s

The Air Force has placed an order with Boeing in the amount of $2.3 billion for the company to provide 15 more KC-46 Pegasus refueling tankers. An announcement regarding a contract for KC-46 tankers was made by the Department of Defense on Friday evening. The announcement stated that the most recent batch of KC-46s will constitute the ninth production lot of the tankers.

Read full story
Fairfield, CA

Local: Fairfield High School JROTC Unit Hosted Their First Volleyball Tournament - Results

Fairfield High School hosted the 2023 JROTC NORCAL Volleyball tournament on Saturday, 21 January 2023. Nine schools were in attendance at Fairfield, California. The Fairfield High School JROTC cadets had a wonderful time hosting the 2023 NORCAL Volleyball Tournament. The cadet leadership, on behalf of their entire cadet corps, thanked all the schools who participated and thanked them for making the tournament a tremendous success.

Read full story
1 comments

U.S. four-star general is suspecting war with China is Sooner than Expected

After a U.S. General raised eyebrows with a memo stating that the country would go to war with China in the next two years, a top Republican in the U.S. Congress declared on Sunday that the likelihood of a conflict with China over Taiwan "is very high."

Read full story
117 comments

Opinion: Why The Military is a Good Choice After High School

Many teenagers these days enlist into the military directly after high school. There are many reasons to why all of these kids choose something many adults are too scared to join. Out of the many reasons, the main ones are that they find themselves, free college, learn skills, and more.

Read full story
6 comments
Malmstrom Air Force Base, MT

US Military Wondering if Cancer Cases and Nuclear Silo Work are Linked

According to military briefing slides obtained by The Associated Press, nine military officers who had previously worked decades ago at a nuclear missile facility in Montana have been diagnosed with blood cancer and there are "indications" the condition may be related to their service. One of the officer’s have passed away.

Read full story
6 comments

This Year’s Low-Rate Production Contract for B-21

Later this year, according to Northrop Grumman, the Air Force is expected to award the first manufacturing contract for the B-21 Raider stealth bombers. Chief Financial Officer Dave Keffer stated that the anticipated deal will be for the first of five low-rate initial production lots during a conference call with analysts on Thursday. According to him, the LRIP phase will last till the end of the current decade.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy