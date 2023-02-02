After missile strike kills at least 3 in Kramatorsk, authorities say rescue operation underway

Building that were bombed February 1 2023 Photo by Radio Svoboda

According to authorities from the Donetsk area, more than one hundred law enforcement professionals are currently attempting to rescue individuals from the rubble following a missile attack in Kramatorsk, Ukraine. According to the authorities, at least three people were murdered in the strike. "A missile designated as a "Iskander-K" was fired by Russian forces in the direction of the city's residential district.

There were at least eight residential complexes that sustained damage, and one of them was completely wiped out. According to initial reports, there have been three civilians killed and twenty more injured.

It's possible that people are still buried under the rubble "the statement was made by the police via Telegram.

Wednesday night at 9:45 o'clock local time was when the attack took place.

Currently, there is a search and rescue effort going on. People are being evacuated by the authorities and taken to a nearby school for shelter.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy makes a statement in Kyiv Photo by CNN

The Russian attack on a residential building in Kramatorsk was criticized by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

"This is not a reenactment of a historical event; rather, it is the everyday reality in our nation. A nation on the very edge of complete wickedness. And a nation that must triumph over it in order to eliminate, completely, any possibility of similar catastrophes occurring in the future, "On his official Telegram channel, he made the statement.

"We will absolutely identify and punish all of those responsible for this. They do not qualify for mercy in any way "In conclusion, he said.

Zelensky communicated his condolences to the victims' loved ones and friends after the tragedy. At least three people were pronounced dead at the scene, while eight others were injured