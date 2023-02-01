Iran sending warships to Brazil to challenge the US

AFmitrynews

The US is monitoring Iran's warlike announcements that it deployed two military ships to Brazil and will establish a military presence in the Panama Canal.

On Tuesday, the State Department said, "Iran's navy claims are known. Iran's military ambitions in the West are monitored."

"Iran's 86th flotilla warships is now sailing along the western shores of Latin America, the Navy second-in-command said," the regime-controlled Tehran Times reported Saturday.

Western security sources stated on Tuesday that Iranian warships have not yet docked in Brazil.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dIS51_0kZ4vBgb00
Iranian navy vessel MakranPhoto byRoyal Danish Air Force

Marco Rubio, R-Fla., stated that "The Biden Administration's history of appeasement and engagement with authoritarian regimes explains Iran's growing presence in the Western Hemisphere. Tehran's ability to expand its military presence in our hemisphere should be a warning sign, especially as it supports left-wing Marxist regimes that will destabilize the region."

"We have been present in all the strategic straits of the world, and we have not been present in only two straits — in one of which we will be present this year, and we are planning to be present in the Panama Canal," Rear Adm. Shahram Irani told the Iranian regime-controlled Fars News in early January.

The clerical regime's military interference in the Panama Canal could hurt U.S. trade and the global economy.

Panama registers 16% of the global shipping fleet by deadweight tonnage. Iranian Rear Adm. Hamzeh Ali Kaviani told U.S.-sanctioned Press TV that the warship flotilla will dock in Rio de Janeiro, according to the Tehran Times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oW5nW_0kZ4vBgb00
Map of where the Iran went toPhoto byNY breaking

Kaviani added that "Iran's military might is increasing day to day despite all the pressures against the Islamic Republic over the past 43 years." The Iranian regime paper reported that Kaviani said the navy's 86th flotilla includes the Dena and Makran, a Mowj-class warship that joined Iran's navy in June 2021: The news outlet reported that the military vessel has anti-ship cruise missiles, torpedoes, and naval cannons.

"Makran is 121,000-ton forward base ship. It supports combat warships with five helicopters."

Fox News Digital's Western security source said Iran's military presence in Central America is not growing.

However, the same source expressed concern about Iran's desire to project power into the Americas and that regional governments should be engaged in Iran's destabilizing international role. The Iran mission at the UN spokesperson, Mojtaba Babaei, said that the "Iranian navy presence in international waters is in accordance with international laws and to gain knowledge, experience and increase capabilities, not against any country."

Fox News Digital was informed by the Panamanian Consul General in New York that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs received the Fox News query. Panama's Consul General sent a link to Foreign Minister Janaina Tewaney's statement. "It is not true that we support terrorism," Tewaney said in response to former Florida Republican Gov. Jeb Bush's January Washington Post opinion piece.

# Iran# War# Challenge# Brazil# Warship

Comments / 266

Published by

I’m a US Air Force Enlistee |18yr| who will post real live events in and off base. I will be posting daily clean family friendly content for everyone with no bias or any political ties. I will be posting articles and videos from all around the Earth.

North Highlands, CA
259 followers

