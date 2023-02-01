Rehoboth Beach, DE

The FBI is searching Biden's Delaware vacation home

AFmitrynews

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sVai5_0kYwlJwl00
President Biden’s vacation homePhoto byGoogle maps

President Biden's personal lawyer said Wednesday morning that the F.B.I. is searching his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, as investigators continue to look into his possession of sensitive materials.

At least two more searches of Mr. Biden's places were helped by the president and his legal team.

"Today, with the full support and cooperation of the president, the DOJ is planning to search his home in Rehoboth, Delaware," said Mr. Biden's personal lawyer, Bob Bauer.

"In order to protect operational security and honesty, it was D.O.J. policy to do this work without telling the public ahead of time, and we agreed to help."

Mr. Bauer said that he would give "more information at the end of today's search."

No one from the Justice Department would say anything.

On Tuesday, news outlets like The Times reported that the FBI had done a similar search at a Washington think tank, the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, in mid-November after the president's staff found a small stash of classified documents there that month.

The FBI's action on Wednesday is the latest in a series of reports that Mr. Biden, who sharply criticized former President Donald J. Trump for mishandling classified government files at his Florida home, kept things that should have been returned to the National Archives after he left office in January 2017.

On November 2, a first batch of classified documents was found in an office in Washington, D.C., but the president's White House advisers and personal lawyers kept this news from the public for 68 days.

They waited a few days before saying that more papers were found at the president's home in Wilmington, Del.

A few days after the findings came out, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland asked a special counsel to look into how the president handled the information.

Lawyers for Mr. Biden have said that they have worked with the National Archives and Justice Department since the papers were found last year by people cleaning out his office at the Penn Biden Center after he left as vice president.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UAEFj_0kYwlJwl00
President Joe BidenPhoto byVIP Via Getty Images

After the National Archives told the Justice Department that some papers were missing, Mr. Trump and his lawyers refused to help.

The F.B.I. got a court order and searched the former president's Palm Beach home, Mar-a-Lago.

In the past few weeks, former Vice President Mike Pence found a few classified documents in his Indiana home and gave them to the National Archives. There is a chance that the Justice Department is looking into Mr. Pence.

The Justice Department and the president's legal advisers have not shared Mr. Biden's secret documents.

The president and his lawyers think that the documents were wrongly handled when Mr. Biden's office was being cleaned up after eight years as vice president.

Mr. Biden told reporters last Thursday, "I think you won't find anything there."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# President# Biden# FBI# Search# Documents

Comments / 0

Published by

I’m a US Air Force Enlistee |18yr| who will post real live events in and off base. I will be posting daily clean family friendly content for everyone with no bias or any political ties. I will be posting articles and videos from all around the Earth.

North Highlands, CA
259 followers

More from AFmitrynews

East Palestine, OH

Days after derailing, a train in Ohio is still on fire

On Sunday, officials continued to monitor the environmental impact caused by a derailed train carrying hazardous materials that occurred late Friday night in East Palestine, Ohio. The accident resulted in a large fire that is still burning, as well as evacuations, a shelter-in-place order, and concerns about the air quality. Officials continued to monitor the incident as it occurred on Sunday.

Read full story

US shoots down Chinese balloon, igniting US-China tensions

On Saturday, President Joe Biden gave the order for the U.S. military to shoot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of North Carolina. The balloon had flown over sensitive military sites in North America and became the latest source of tension between Washington and Beijing.

Read full story
10 comments

The Reason why February is Black History Month

The month of February was selected in large part due to the fact that the birthdays of both Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass fall within the second week of the month. Lincoln played a significant role in the emancipation of slaves, while Douglass, who himself had been a slave, became a major leader in the abolitionist movement, which worked to abolish the institution of slavery.

Read full story

Pentagon monitoring Chinese spy balloon above the US

Defense officials announced Thursday that the United States is tracking a suspected Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon over the continental United States, a discovery that risks further straining already fragile US-China relations.

Read full story

Maintaining Your Motivation in Both Your Personal and Professional Life

If we want to solve the mystery of how to stay motivated for a long time, we could simply say:. Stick to The Goldilocks Rule and work on tasks that are just hard enough to be manageable.

Read full story
Bloomfield, NJ

A man has been charged with firebombing a synagogue in New Jersey

A 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with firebombing a large synagogue in Bloomfield, New Jersey, on Wednesday, federal officials said. According to the US Attorney's office, Nicholas Malindretos of Clifton, New Jersey, was seen in surveillance video footage Sunday night wearing a ski mask and throwing the incendiary device toward the synagogue, Temple Ner Tamid.

Read full story
2 comments

After missile strike kills at least 3 in Kramatorsk, authorities say rescue operation underway

According to authorities from the Donetsk area, more than one hundred law enforcement professionals are currently attempting to rescue individuals from the rubble following a missile attack in Kramatorsk, Ukraine. According to the authorities, at least three people were murdered in the strike. "A missile designated as a "Iskander-K" was fired by Russian forces in the direction of the city's residential district.

Read full story

Iran sending warships to Brazil to challenge the US

The US is monitoring Iran's warlike announcements that it deployed two military ships to Brazil and will establish a military presence in the Panama Canal. On Tuesday, the State Department said, "Iran's navy claims are known. Iran's military ambitions in the West are monitored."

Read full story
266 comments

DARPA advances air-burst-maneuvering X-plane.

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has made progress on an experimental airplane that uses air bursts instead of ailerons. As part of the Control of Revolutionary Airplane with Novel Effectors (CRANE) initiative, DARPA said that Aurora Flight Sciences would begin detailed design of an aircraft that uses active flow control to steer.

Read full story
1 comments

Boeing gets awarded $2.3B Air Force contract for 15 additional KC-46s

The Air Force has placed an order with Boeing in the amount of $2.3 billion for the company to provide 15 more KC-46 Pegasus refueling tankers. An announcement regarding a contract for KC-46 tankers was made by the Department of Defense on Friday evening. The announcement stated that the most recent batch of KC-46s will constitute the ninth production lot of the tankers.

Read full story
Fairfield, CA

Local: Fairfield High School JROTC Unit Hosted Their First Volleyball Tournament - Results

Fairfield High School hosted the 2023 JROTC NORCAL Volleyball tournament on Saturday, 21 January 2023. Nine schools were in attendance at Fairfield, California. The Fairfield High School JROTC cadets had a wonderful time hosting the 2023 NORCAL Volleyball Tournament. The cadet leadership, on behalf of their entire cadet corps, thanked all the schools who participated and thanked them for making the tournament a tremendous success.

Read full story
1 comments

U.S. four-star general is suspecting war with China is Sooner than Expected

After a U.S. General raised eyebrows with a memo stating that the country would go to war with China in the next two years, a top Republican in the U.S. Congress declared on Sunday that the likelihood of a conflict with China over Taiwan "is very high."

Read full story
117 comments

Opinion: Why The Military is a Good Choice After High School

Many teenagers these days enlist into the military directly after high school. There are many reasons to why all of these kids choose something many adults are too scared to join. Out of the many reasons, the main ones are that they find themselves, free college, learn skills, and more.

Read full story
6 comments
Malmstrom Air Force Base, MT

US Military Wondering if Cancer Cases and Nuclear Silo Work are Linked

According to military briefing slides obtained by The Associated Press, nine military officers who had previously worked decades ago at a nuclear missile facility in Montana have been diagnosed with blood cancer and there are "indications" the condition may be related to their service. One of the officer’s have passed away.

Read full story
6 comments

This Year’s Low-Rate Production Contract for B-21

Later this year, according to Northrop Grumman, the Air Force is expected to award the first manufacturing contract for the B-21 Raider stealth bombers. Chief Financial Officer Dave Keffer stated that the anticipated deal will be for the first of five low-rate initial production lots during a conference call with analysts on Thursday. According to him, the LRIP phase will last till the end of the current decade.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy