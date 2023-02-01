The FBI is searching Biden's Delaware vacation home

President Biden’s vacation home Photo by Google maps

President Biden's personal lawyer said Wednesday morning that the F.B.I. is searching his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, as investigators continue to look into his possession of sensitive materials.

At least two more searches of Mr. Biden's places were helped by the president and his legal team.

"Today, with the full support and cooperation of the president, the DOJ is planning to search his home in Rehoboth, Delaware," said Mr. Biden's personal lawyer, Bob Bauer.

"In order to protect operational security and honesty, it was D.O.J. policy to do this work without telling the public ahead of time, and we agreed to help."

Mr. Bauer said that he would give "more information at the end of today's search."

No one from the Justice Department would say anything.

On Tuesday, news outlets like The Times reported that the FBI had done a similar search at a Washington think tank, the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, in mid-November after the president's staff found a small stash of classified documents there that month.

The FBI's action on Wednesday is the latest in a series of reports that Mr. Biden, who sharply criticized former President Donald J. Trump for mishandling classified government files at his Florida home, kept things that should have been returned to the National Archives after he left office in January 2017.

On November 2, a first batch of classified documents was found in an office in Washington, D.C., but the president's White House advisers and personal lawyers kept this news from the public for 68 days.

They waited a few days before saying that more papers were found at the president's home in Wilmington, Del.

A few days after the findings came out, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland asked a special counsel to look into how the president handled the information.

Lawyers for Mr. Biden have said that they have worked with the National Archives and Justice Department since the papers were found last year by people cleaning out his office at the Penn Biden Center after he left as vice president.

President Joe Biden Photo by VIP Via Getty Images

After the National Archives told the Justice Department that some papers were missing, Mr. Trump and his lawyers refused to help.

The F.B.I. got a court order and searched the former president's Palm Beach home, Mar-a-Lago.

In the past few weeks, former Vice President Mike Pence found a few classified documents in his Indiana home and gave them to the National Archives. There is a chance that the Justice Department is looking into Mr. Pence.

The Justice Department and the president's legal advisers have not shared Mr. Biden's secret documents.

The president and his lawyers think that the documents were wrongly handled when Mr. Biden's office was being cleaned up after eight years as vice president.

Mr. Biden told reporters last Thursday, "I think you won't find anything there."