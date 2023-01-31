DARPA advances air-burst-maneuvering X-plane.

X-Plane demonstration Photo by Aurora Flight Sciences

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has made progress on an experimental airplane that uses air bursts instead of ailerons.

As part of the Control of Revolutionary Airplane with Novel Effectors (CRANE) initiative, DARPA said that Aurora Flight Sciences would begin detailed design of an aircraft that uses active flow control to steer.

Aurora, a Boeing company in Manassas, Virginia, designs advanced aircraft and uncrewed technologies.

“Over the past several decades, the active flow control community has made tremendous improvements that enable the incorporation of active flow control technology into sophisticated aircraft,” said CRANE program manager Richard Wlezien. .

The CRANE X-plane could become a national test asset when the program ends due to its modular wing section and AFC effectors.

A plane's roll, pitch, and yaw are controlled by ailerons on its wings, a rudder, and elevators on its tail.

In a November 2021 Defense News interview, former CRANE program manager Alexander Walan noted the this concept has essentially influenced aircraft design for more than a century.

If successful, DARPA expects the active flow control approach will change plane design and maneuverability.

Active flow control would move the airplane using short air bursts from a wing or other air foil surface. He stated the burst isn't moving the wings like a spacecraft's engines do. An active flow control burst creates a speedbump that changes airflow across the wings, shifting the airplane.

Walan called it energy-efficient.

He stated the aerospace community had pondered this idea for at least three decades and performed laboratory trials and small-scale flight demonstrations.

NASA and Boeing flew a 757 with a vertical tail and active flow control technology for improved aerodynamics in 2015. Walan said no one has used this technology to control an airplane.

Aurora would build a 30-foot-wingspan full-scale demonstrator and test it in 2025 if DARPA moves forward.

“The moment was perfect to try to design an airplane around this,” he added, as supercomputers, new fluid dynamics tools, and drone aircraft could make demonstrating active flow control cheaper and safer than trying it on human planes. He claimed DARPA had to prove this technology was more than simply "awesome" and could improve the old system.

DARPA claimed that this technology might improve aircraft flight by eliminating moving surfaces, lowering drag, thickening wings for structural efficiency and fuel capacity, and simplifying systems to increase lift.

Aurora has completed Phase 1, a preliminary design phase that produced “an unique testbed aircraft” that used active flow control in a wind tunnel test, according to DARPA.

Walan predicted decreased costs and more aircraft agility in 2021. Aurora will develop flight software and controls and build a complete engineering design for their plane in Phase 2 of the $42 million deal.

An "X-plane" demonstrator that can fly without wings or tail flight controls will be critically reviewed. Aurora also has the option to develop a full-scale, 7,000-pound uncrewed aircraft with active flow control for DARPA to test fly in Phase 3. DARPA or other organizations could swap modern technologies into this test aircraft's modular wing designs.

The CRANE X-plane is designed to test AFC technology at mission-relevant scale and Mach values. The business said it would build this 30-foot-wingspan X-plane at its Virginia, West Virginia, and Mississippi sites and fly it at Mach 0.7. Aurora plans 2025 flight tests.

This technology won't be on Air Force or military aircraft for years, if ever. In 2021, Walan claimed this is an experimental initiative to test breakthrough technology, not develop it.

Walan said the technique might be "disruptive" and change aircraft design if it works. “What we're attempting to accomplish on this program is open up the toolbox that airplane designers have, so future systems can take and consider new tools and new approaches,” Walan said.